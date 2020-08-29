Masked up, Olathe students in blue cohort return to school for in-person learning Thursday

The Olathe Middle and High School Pirates returned to school Thursday in a very different environment. Most of the students had not returned to the school since they left in March, after the district transitioned to distance learning to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
As students in the blue cohort arrived on campus, OMHS Principal Scot Brown, along with other staff, greeted students outside the main entrance. But before anyone could enter the building, they had to complete a COVID-19 screening, which included a temperature check and a symptoms screening for cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell.
“Having students and staff back in the building is an awesome feeling,” Brown said. “We have missed the students and are extremely excited to see them again. The kids are why we do what we do and it felt good having them back today.”
The 2020-21 school year began Thursday for the blue cohort at Olathe Middle and High School. Students and staff wore face coverings and went t…
Students’ temperatures were recorded into the school’s computer system, and Brown scanned barcodes under each student’s name to keep track of attendance. The screening system will become more fluid in the future, once the school receives personal identification cards for all the students that staff can scan, rather than flipping through sheets of paper.
“We have obtained more scanners to provide more screening stations for students to speed the process up,” Brown said.
Once staff have stationed more scanners at the entrances to reduce students’ wait time, Brown said thoroughness is still important.
“We want to make sure we are thorough, but also want to be efficient as we move through this process.”
Students donned unique and colorful face masks while waiting in lines and used the opportunity to catch up with friends. Still, coming back to school just wasn’t the same.
“It’s honestly really stressful,” eighth-grader Marlee Fenske said about going back to school.
She added, “I’m glad to be back after six months. I was upset (about the COVID-19 protocols), but I know it’s necessary to keep everyone safe.”
Some students expressed a dislike for having to wear a face covering while others did not mind, but most agreed the protocol was necessary to protect students and staff.
“I don’t like it very much because it’s just something else I have to pack around,” said Tristen Hall.
Regardless of the new accessory to the dress code, students were excited to have the opportunity to return to the classroom to learn.
“I like music, so I’m pretty excited for guitar class,” Hill said. “It helps me think honestly. With all the stress and stuff, it just helps me relax and gather myself.”
With her older brother at her side, Stormie Hill was glad her brother would be close by to help her transition into middle school.
“As a sixth grader, I think it’s new to me, but I think it’s going to be a good year,” she said. “I just hope nobody gets sick, and hopefully people stick to the rules to make it so much easier.”
While the classrooms looked the same for the most part, there were far fewer desks in classes, and the desks weren’t lined up in the traditional single file rows. Prior to the first day of school, teachers were instructed to rearrange their classrooms to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between desks. In some classrooms, that required teachers to remove desks. Other teachers placed tape over every other desk and seat.
As teachers began their first lessons, students grabbed their notebooks and pencils and began taking notes. Brown made his rounds in the building Thursday morning, greeting students who walked by in the hallways. While the school year does not have the same look as previous years, he is excited for the learning and memories to come this school year.
“I expect this school year to be epic,” Brown said. “I want to ensure that we are providing a complete safe learning environment for our students and staff.”
Following the dismissal bell and the sound of students shuffling through the hallways, Brown was pleased with the start to the 2020-21 school year.
“Students had a great day today, as did their teachers,” Brown said. “I had many students tell me today how happy they were to be back in school. They missed school, their friends and their teachers.”
He added, “I was very pleased with the positive atmosphere from everyone today. It was a fun day and it was fulfilling.”
OMHS students in the gold cohort attended their first day of school Friday, Aug. 28. The first full week of school for the blue cohort is Aug. 31 — Sept. 4. Students in the gold cohort will attend their first full week of school Sept. 8 — 11. There is no school on Sept. 7.
Abiding by state and district guidelines presented staff with unique challenges, but despite wearing face coverings throughout the day and ensuring students maintain their social distance, the administration and teaching staff welcomed students back with smiling eyes and a smile on their faces behind their masks.
