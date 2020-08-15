MHS marching band leaders share their thoughts on band camp's new look

Driving past the senior parking lot at Montrose High School, it’s hard to miss the different look offered by the Montrose High School marching band. In a typical season, all four sections — woodwinds, brass, percussion and color guard — would be moving in unison as one, practicing and preparing for the competitive season.
But those involved know this isn’t a normal season. Effects from the COVID-19 pandemic have forced local school districts to usher in safety protocols and procedures to prevent spread among students and staff.
To keep students safe, new MHS band director Sheridan Loyd implemented high standards for her band by following guidelines and separating each section into 25-person pods (four cohorts), keeping them socially distanced during camp and requiring mask usage for students at all times (beside when performing with an instrument).
“We’re just doing all we can to adhere to all the athletic guidelines that have been published, all the district guidelines,” Loyd said. “Keeping those kids in groups of 25 is really important right now. It doesn’t look like a typical band camp week, but they’re still working on the music, and they’re still having a great time.”
During leadership camp in late July, students built bell covers for the end of the instruments that help mitigate the aerosols from projecting forward. Only color guard and percussion are allowed to rehearse inside, with masks, and outside, during drill, students are spaced six feet apart.
The different look has seniors aware their role as leaders may be more demanding.
“We have more moral responsibility this year than ever before,” said senior and trumpet section leader Zachary Vincent of the senior’s roles as section leaders. “To make sure everyone feels safe, comfortable, confident and excited.”
“With this new season, lots of things have changed,” said drum major and senior Brady Cassidy. “Our roles have changed. How we have to act has changed. What we have to say to people has changed because of the situation.”
That change involves the different look the performers experienced at this past week’s band camp. In separated cohorts, color guard and woodwinds were on the baseball field, each student socially distanced, while brass and percussion performed on the senior parking lot, also distanced.
“It’s strange,” said senior Caitlin Ogoe, baritone section leader.
Vincent said the different look can present some challenges, but the group is benefitting from Loyd's structure and energy.
“It has changed the way in which we interact with the whole band, but band has always been very sectionalized to a degree,” Vincent said. “Trumpets interact with the trumpets, and the baritones with the baritones.. that sort of most basic building block of community hasn’t changed and has been kind of a nice constant throughout all of it.
“Though it’s far from ideal, it’s still pretty cool to see make it work the way that we have,” he added.
Junior Jacob Hanson agreed, leading a baritone sectional during drill on Thursday, and said even though baritone performers are unable to see other sections of the band, there is some benefit to individually working with members of a certain section.
“It’s been very ideal in the learning experiences, especially for the new members and second-year members. It’s given them an opportunity to get more hands on instruction from section leaders,” he said.
Color guard has been working through timing challenges, color guard section leader and senior Lily Burton said.
“We all listen to percussion and brass for timing,” she said. “We’re grouped with the woodwinds, so [Wednesday] it was difficult to figure out the timing of everything because we could hear the drums but couldn’t hear the brass. It’s definitely interesting to adjust to the difference. It’s difficult, but we’re managing.”
Loyd, leading the group atop a tower nestled next to the baseball field fence and between the four sections, said the scenario is unique and that it’s possible MHS could be the only band attempting such a scenario, one she’s glad the band is able to integrate and work with while precautions are in place.
“It worked out pretty well. I was really impressed with their ability to put it off,” she said.
Junior Sarah Hartman, mellophone section leader, is appreciating the camp so far, especially as someone who will return for senior year.
“It’s nice to have a season this year to know that next year we will have had that foundation from this year of really getting into the basics and getting everything critiqued,” she said.
If anything, the section leaders wanted to be out there performing, no matter what the season was going to look like while understanding of the ‘big’ picture.
“The thing that we all have in common is that we love band, and it really didn’t matter how it turned out this year, as long as we got to do it together,” Ogoe said.
“It’s so cool to be a part of something bigger than yourself,” Vincent said, “and that’s really what this year has shown. It’s the humility aspect of, ‘no, I don’t get to perform the show at state finals’, but for Sarah [Hartman], and all the other juniors who will then be seniors, they’ll get to. They’ll get to do shows and we are contributing to make the band even better, so that kind of sacrifice can feel really good as well.”
The section leaders were aware the year would be different in early July once the Colorado Bandmasters Association voted to cancel the fall marching band season to ensure the safety of staff and students.
The news was difficult to stomach, said Ogoe, since many of the section leaders hadn't been able to go to state finals in three years, largely due to weather cancellations.
But they’re eager to end on a high note and are motivated to graduate from the program with pride so returning students can continue the band’s strive for excellence.
“For us as seniors, it’s very straining emotionally, but it’s nice to have my section around me to know I’m going to come back next year and they’re going to be fantastic and blow my mind, and I’ll be able to know that I had a hand to play in that,” Ogoe said.
“These kids are so self motivated they’re pushing themselves because they love the music, they’re excited about the possibilities of this season, and that’s what’s really cool to see,” Loyd said.
There may not be any competition this year, but the group is hopeful they’ll get to perform during football season in the spring. Lloyd, along with other leaders, introduced the show “Bent,” an open concept project with three movements that will challenge the students and give them an opportunity to shape the storyline, music and visuals for the show.
“If we can put this together and perform it, that’s our goal,” Loyd said. “To showcase the students’ work.. we want to be able to share this with the community and we know that’s what the students want as well.”
If there’s one aspect the senior leaders agree on, it’s approaching the season hour-by-hour, aware of the recent developments but focused on appreciating the good moments.
“You get those moments of where it’s hard, and you’re like, ‘why?’,” Burton said. “It’s those constant reminders that this is senior year, this is it. We don’t get to come back. We don’t get finals. We all had that hope last year when we didn’t get to go to state. ... but then there’s those good moments that make it all worth it.”
