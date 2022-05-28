Each year since 2011, the Montrose Republican Women have been providing college scholarships to deserving students in Olathe and Montrose.
This year Sarah Hartman, graduating from Montrose High School, and Aubrie Lewis, an Olathe High graduate, were awarded $1500 grants each during a luncheon meeting of the GOP group.
Hartman, who finished her high school education with a 4.188 cumulative grade point average, will attend Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where she will pursue a degree in nursing. Hartman packed a heavy load during her four years at Montrose High. She aced several Advanced Placement classes, including World History, US History, Literature and Composition, Chemistry, and Statistics.
Besides studying hard, she was a member of the MHS marching band, the MHS climbing team, National Honor Society and other groups. She also managed to squeeze in part-time jobs and an internship at the Montrose Daily Press. She served an internship at Peak Professionals, one of the leading family health care organizations in the area.
Aubrie Lewis is also headed into the medical profession. She graduates from Olathe High School and will attend Jackson College through a remote learning program. She will be majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She wants to work in a hospital setting while she continues her education.
Even with a full schedule of study, extracurricular activities, and part-time work she still managed to come away from high school graduating at the top of her class with a 4.346 cumulative grade point average.
Aubrie spent five hours a week honing her skills as a competitive archer on the Olathe High archery team. She also played on the volleyball squad, is a member of the Future Farmers of American (FFA), Montrose County 4-H, and the OHS Student Council. Aubrie is a member of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and has trained her own dog which is now a certified therapy dog. She served an internship at Hartman Brothers medical supply business for two semesters and worked as a lifeguard at Olathe’s Bill Heddles Recreation Center.
In applying for the GOP Women’s scholarship fund, each of the students was required to demonstrate their awareness of the basic principles of civics and government. One of the exercises asked them to author a short essay on the US Constitution.
In her piece, under the heading “Giving the People Freedom,” Lewis writes, “The preamble to the Constitution sets the tone of the Founding Fathers, belief in the hand of providence and hope that the people would maintain their liberty. Only with these principles are we able to maintain the country and the constitution that we have had for centuries. The Bill of Rights confirms in the first amendment the hand of providence by putting the People in more control of their liberty than the Congress.”
Hartman pointed out that the Necessary and Proper (Commerce) Clause of the Constitution stands out as perhaps the single most misinterpreted clause in the document.
While it allows government to regulate commerce between nations, groups of states, and Native tribes, she makes this observation, “… the federal government has commonly used this clause to create legislation for both states and individuals, drawing into question the true balance of powers between the federal, state, and local powers.”
Her conclusion on the matter is, “The growing elasticity of the commerce clause is challenging the balance between the local and federal powers as it degrades that of local and empowers that of the federal.”