Christmas has now come and gone, but it isn’t too late to go Christmas light gazing.
The City of Montrose this year has planned and organized a “Tour of Lights,” featuring people’s homes and their holiday light displays.
The lights stretch all across town and vary in style and scale.
Those that have their lights on display along the tour were encouraged to sign up ahead of time to get on the city’s interactive map, which can be found at tinyurl.com/TourOfLightsMap. There is also a printable version on the city’s website.
Those who go on the tour can vote afterward for their favorite displays at tinyurl.com/MontroseVote.
