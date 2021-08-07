Editor’s note: This story originally published Wednesday. It is published again now with more photos for Focus.
Police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters/paramedics and wildlife officers came together Tuesday evening to serve the community in a different way: with complimentary hamburgers, hotdogs and soft drinks.
The local National Night Out event in Cerise Park drew the hungry and the curious, who enjoyed grilled goods, along with a bike rodeo for kids, equipment and vehicle displays, tours of the armored BearCat vehicle, and drone demonstrations. Sheriff Gene Lillard also presented photographer Joseph Harold with a community appreciation award.
“This event is an opportunity for law enforcement and our partners to meet with our community and get to know their crime concerns and build a positive relationship with our citizens,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. “I commend our police department and sheriff’s office staff for putting this important event together.”
Hall also thanked other event partners, the Montrose Fire Protection District, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Olathe Police Department.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
