Olathe Elementary School staff gears up for the upcoming school year

This week, staff and faculty of Olathe Elementary School were hard at work getting ready for the upcoming school year, including many new protocols that some teachers described as being similar to first learning how to run a classroom all over again.
The school is preparing to be back in class on Aug. 27, with social distancing and safety protocols in place, including breaks for hand-washing, sanitization materials in classrooms and keeping students spaced apart, both in the hallways and while sitting in desks.
All adults and older children will be required to wear a face covering, while masks will be strongly encouraged for younger students. Temperature screenings will also be conducted each morning. Because of these new protocols, equipment needs to be rearranged and materials must be made readily available, a process that staff is working through before students arrive.
“I think our schools are still the very best places for our children to learn. I think we’re taking all the precautions to keep our children safe, and in my teacher heart I know that seeing those faces every day and being able to work with them face-to-face is far more impactful than if I’m looking at them through a computer screen,” said Gayle Sofka, instructor for culturally and linguistically diverse students at OES.
Although the school year looks a lot different, teachers and staff are all ready to have students back in the classroom and will continue their preparations to make sure it’s a safe place to be.
A new sight in the classroom for many teachers is the presence of piles of cleaning supplies in order to keep desks and supplies sanitized. During the week prior to the start of the school year, staff were working on getting classrooms cleaned.
According to the district’s plan for returning, elementary school students can participate in in-person class five days a week, but only with social distancing and cleanliness protocols in place, such as spacing desks apart and regular breaks for hand-washing.
All staff and students will have their temperature taken as part of the school’s screening process to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Faculty will also have an app they can use to track and monitor their temperature before the school day.
Although the school year looks different in 2020, staff remains optimistic that students will still receive the curriculum along with valuable life skills, for both those who opted for in-person learning and those studying remotely.
In order to streamline the process, staff members got paperwork ready for students ahead of time to keep the line of cars moving. Piles of school supplies were also sitting in the parking lot, ready to be brought into classrooms.
Students and their families waited in their vehicles to check in with teachers and staff at Olathe Elementary School’s open house on Wednesday night. The open house continued the following day with older students.
Although masks and social distancing, required for staff during the drive-through open house, will continue when school starts, faculty and staff hope to still connect with students in-person and give them a valuable education even amid the changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.