Olathe Elementary School staff gears up for the upcoming school year

Teachers space desks

While getting classrooms set up for students, teachers collaborated on spacing desks apart to allow for social distancing.

This week, staff and faculty of Olathe Elementary School were hard at work getting ready for the upcoming school year, including many new protocols that some teachers described as being similar to first learning how to run a classroom all over again.

The school is preparing to be back in class on Aug. 27, with social distancing and safety protocols in place, including breaks for hand-washing, sanitization materials in classrooms and keeping students spaced apart, both in the hallways and while sitting in desks.

All adults and older children will be required to wear a face covering, while masks will be strongly encouraged for younger students. Temperature screenings will also be conducted each morning. Because of these new protocols, equipment needs to be rearranged and materials must be made readily available, a process that staff is working through before students arrive.

“I think our schools are still the very best places for our children to learn. I think we’re taking all the precautions to keep our children safe, and in my teacher heart I know that seeing those faces every day and being able to work with them face-to-face is far more impactful than if I’m looking at them through a computer screen,” said Gayle Sofka, instructor for culturally and linguistically diverse students at OES.

Although the school year looks a lot different, teachers and staff are all ready to have students back in the classroom and will continue their preparations to make sure it’s a safe place to be.

