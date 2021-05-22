As we started the 2020-2021 school year last August, our community could only imagine the challenges, difficulties, and complications presented by learning in-person during a global pandemic.
But as is often the case in Montrose County School District (MCSD), the students, staff, and families at each of our campuses continuously overcame adversity and struggle.
Our schools faced countless obstacles as COVID-19 impacted every aspect of the learning environment.
We all remember the quick transition to remote learning and life in April 2020, and our teachers and staff received training through the previous summer months to be ready for school days and a school year unlike any they’d ever experienced. Teachers had to accomplish the near-impossible task of teaching both online and in-person simultaneously.
During first semester, students grade six through 12 learned through a hybrid model, and students rose to the challenge of learning one week in-person and one week online.
Elementary school students started the year 100% in-person, and we were thankfully able to transition to 100% in-person for all secondary schools (grades six through 12) as local public health conditions improved in March 2021.
Implementing health and safety precautions with fidelity across all age groups and grade levels allowed us to offer in-person instruction throughout the school year, unlike many other school districts across our state and nation.
Cohorting students into intentional groups and minimizing contact outside of those groups made it possible for the school district to reduce the risk of viral spread and contagion. However, the phenomenon of quarantining cohorts became more routine as we navigated the rising rate of infection through the harsh winter months.
Thankfully, our county and school community are turning the corner and the end of the pandemic is on the horizon. Through the help of our partnering community agencies, and in collaboration with local stakeholders such as Montrose County Public Health, the City of Montrose, Montrose County Government, Dr. Joe Adragna, and a range of others, parents and grandparents have been able to continue sending their children in-person to caring classrooms.
In early spring, Montrose County School District partnered with Montrose County Public Health to offer vaccine clinics for school staff. In addition, Gov. Jared Polis announced a change in Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and Colorado Department of Education (CDE) guidance such that fully inoculated school staff no longer need to quarantine.
Soon after, vaccine eligibility extended to students age 16 or older, and just last week eligibility widened to students age 12 and older. We know that widespread adoption of COVID-19 vaccination is the best path to end this ongoing health crisis and the way in which school will return to a new sense of normalcy. MCSD strongly encourages anyone able to be vaccinated to participate.
Students, staff, and families now look forward to a well-earned summer vacation and we hope everyone is able to get outside and enjoy our wonderful weather and spectacular scenery. We understand that quarantines and viral spread will not end until we reach a level of widespread immunity at which the virus may no longer spread and evolve.
However, using the lessons we’ve learned throughout the trials of the past fourteen months, we can successfully start back next school year through the resilience, character, spirit, and determination of each student, staff, and family member in MCSD.
Matt Jenkins serves as the public information officer for Montrose County Schools.
