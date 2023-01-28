Miguel de Cervantes and William Shakespeare are both credited with the phrase "Forgive and forget." For de Cervantes the quote comes from his novel Don Quixote de la Mancha in which he says, "Let us forget and forgive injuries." William Shakespeare wrote, "Pray you now, forget and forgive" in his tragedy "King Lear." Our modern spin on this is to say, "Forgive and forget."
Can I ask you an important question? When someone hurts you, wrongs you, or otherwise are you able to forget? And if forgetting is part of forgiveness, then do you ever feel defeated in your attempts to forgive? Worse yet, have you ever had someone bring up one of your past failings, and you realized that they never actually forgave you much less "forgot" about the matter?
The truth is, we might be able to forget small, insignificant wrongs. But the wrongs done which affect our hearts and minds are unforgettable. We simply cannot forget when someone maligns, betrays, abuses, destroys, robs, or otherwise violates us. These things hurt us to the core. Some of these things alter the very trajectory of our lives.
As a pastor I have the privilege of seeking to shepherd people through hurt. Perhaps some of you reading this article are counselors, doctors, therapists, or maybe a friend trying to help someone overcome hurt. How do we do this?
Not once does the Bible speak about forgiving accompanied with forgetting. Forgiving and forgetting is our idea. This is of utmost importance for us as we consider genuine forgiveness. If forgiveness does not include forgetting, what should the accompanying concept be with forgiveness?
We begin with God's example and design for genuine forgiveness. Think about Psalm 103:10-14 which we can summarize by saying that God does not give us what we deserve but rather shows us compassion as He recognizes our human failings. When He forgives, He removes our sin as far as the east is from the west.
This removal is further explained in God's covenant with us through the sacrifice of Jesus for our sin when Hebrews 8:12 says, "I will be merciful toward their iniquities, and I will remember their sins no more." Again, in Hebrews 10:17 God says, "I will remember their sins and lawless deeds no more."
So, the accompanying concept with forgiveness is a promise to not remember. This is utterly different from forgetting. Forgiveness is a promise to not bring to memory. When you and I offer forgiveness we are to enter into a covenant with someone not to bring to memory, ours or theirs, the wrong done. True forgiveness sets both the forgiver and the forgiven free.
True forgiveness is rooted in love. Ephesians 4:32 tells us to be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another. Then the critical comparison is drawn as the verse finishes by saying, "As God in Christ forgave you."
May I ask you one more question? Are you forgiven? Perhaps you are overwhelmed with guilt. Perhaps you wonder what your relationship with God is. God loved you enough to become a man who lived here, died here, and then rose again proving His power over sin and death. He offers you forgiveness.
Remember, forgiveness is a covenant. This means that two parties are involved. God offers forgiveness. But you must accept that forgiveness by recognizing your need for forgiveness, and then you must respond to God's offer by believing the truth that Jesus is the only way to the Father (John 14:6). Jesus' death on the cross paid for your sin, and His resurrection guaranteed the promise of forgiveness. Romans 10:13 says, "For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved." Jesus offers you rest from sin and the guilt sin brings by saying, "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest."
When you are forgiven by God you are guaranteed rest because He never brings up that which is forgiven to you again. He removes it from you. You are debt free. And this is how we understand what forgiveness is.
Forgiveness is not about forgetting. It is about canceling a debt and promising to never revisit that debt ever again in your mind or by bringing it up to another. Shakespeare and de Cervantes were fascinating writers. But let's move away from the idea of forgiving and forgetting.
Roland Kassales is the pastor of Victory Baptist Church of Montrose.
