PET COLUMN: Are those kittens orphans?

My name is Felicia. I came to Second Chance way back in August. I was a kitten who was born to a feral mother. Since then, I’ve grown into a beautiful young lady who has learned to trust people. Other cats just love me, especially my best friend Sky. We’d love to find a home together. (Submitted photo/Second Chance)

It’s that time of year again. We are not talking about mud season, spring blossom time, or plan-your-garden season. We want to talk about Kitten Season.

Spring is when animals reproduce. For cats, it is just the start as they can keep on reproducing until the weather turns cold again. In our area, kitten season starts in early spring and lasts until fall. We are already host to four litters of newborns and their moms and we expect more.



