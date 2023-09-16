PET COLUMN: Elusive dog tails; Why do dogs chase and bite their tail?

Dixie is a 3-year-old hound mix with a lot of love to give. She loves giving kisses and sitting on your lap. She would love an active family to go camping, hiking, or even just playing fetch in the yard. (Submitted photo/ Second Chance)

It’s funny, puzzling, and sometimes frustrating when your dog catches sight of his tail and spins in circles trying to catch it. Or she bites and chews her tail for no apparent reason. 

There are several possible behavioral and/or medical reasons why your dog is chasing or biting his tail. The simplest explanation is boredom. Tail-chasing is a simple way for dogs to let loose and have a little fun. If a dog doesn’t have anything or anyone to play with, he might need to entertain himself.



