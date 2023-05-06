PET COLUMN: Empty the shelter

Adoption fees are waived at Second Chance through May 14. Come meet great pets like this pretty kitty! (Courtesy photo/Second Chance)

We are taking a big step to get pets adopted in the first two weeks of May. Partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation’s event “Empty the Shelters”, we’re offering fee-waived adoptions until May 14 for all adult pets. Puppies and kittens under six months old will have reduced fees. 

You might ask about the rationale for waiving adoption fees- thinking if someone can’t afford adoption fees, how can they afford to care for a pet? The traditional view has been that "giving away" pets devalues them, may compromise their care, and reflects poorly on the shelter giving them away.



