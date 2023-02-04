PET COLUMN: Finding a lost dog

Oscar slipped out of his foster home, but was quickly recovered. He's ready to go to his forever home. (Submitted photo/Second Chance)

Second Chance Humane Society has had two lost dog cases in the past year. Both were nervous dogs who escaped from a new home or foster home. Louie was missing for nearly two weeks, while Oscar was recovered in less than a week.

Why the difference? One reason is we learned from an expert who helped us with Louie.



