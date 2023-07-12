PET COLUMN: Foxtails are dangerous!

Tofu is a young tuxedo boy who has the cutest white whiskers. He’s been with us the longest of any cat, and we cannot figure out why. He has all the traits of a wonderful cat — young, healthy, handsome, friendly, and gets along with other cats! Come meet him today. (Ivy Fife/ Special to the MDP)

A common plant in our area can make a simple walk in a field dangerous for a dog or cat. Yep, we’re talking foxtails. The foxtail plant is a grass-like weed. It is mostly found in the Western half of the U.S. and is very common in our area.  

The barbed seed heads of the foxtail plant can work their way into any part of your dog or cat, from the nose to between the toes and inside the ears, eyes, and mouth. They can even simply dig themselves directly into a patch of skin.  



