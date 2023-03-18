PET COLUMN: Happy Tails need help

Beautiful Dolly is seeking a home. (Submitted photo/Second Chance)

If you just read the title of this pet column, you’re probably expecting stories of pets finding happy homes. We love those stories. However, today we’re talking about actual tails on dogs.

We have had a couple of dogs at the shelter who actually injure themselves by excessively wagging their tails and getting “Happy Tail Syndrome.”



