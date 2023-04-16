Access to veterinary care is something that many of our neighbors struggle with. To our south and west are two communities where vet care is scarce or non-existent: The Ute Mountain Reservation and the West End communities of Montrose County.

Second Chance is dedicated to helping our neighbors with whatever resources we have. Vaccine and wellness clinics were recently held at the Towaoc Recreation Center on the Ute Mountain Reservation and at Nucla Fire Station. In just two clinics, we vaccinated 179 dogs and cats from 99 families.



