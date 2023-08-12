PET COLUMN: Heroic canines! Service dogs of all kinds

Dyzel is about 5 and a big sweetheart. He walks great on a leash, has a gentle demeanor, loves to be around people, and has done well living with other dogs in the past. (Submitted photo/ Second Chance)

When you think of a service dog, you might picture a loyal German Shepherd or Lab helping a visually impaired or blind person. Guide dogs have been helping people for centuries, and their use may date back to Roman times. These days, there are several other types of service dogs.

Hearing dogs help those who cannot hear by alerting them to noises such as alarms, doorbells, or crying babies. When the dog hears the sound, they’ll touch their human and lead toward the noise.



