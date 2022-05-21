PET COLUMN: How hard is it to walk a dog?

Walking peacefully along a path with your best friend; you are enjoying the fresh air, your dog is sniffing the grass and greeting other dogs. This is what every human hopes for when you venture out for a walk.
Sometimes, it doesn’t quite work out. Walking a dog can be one of life’s greatest joys, but it also can be stressful, anxiety-inducing, and downright infuriating if your dog is not well trained on a leash.
Pulling on the leash is one of the most common challenges of walking a dog. We dogs get excited- there is so much to see! You are a slowpoke who wants to walk rather than run — and you want to stay on the path?! What are you thinking?
Young dogs, and those who have not been properly leash trained pull, strain, jerk, and otherwise make it like you’re attached to a runaway train. This is not only annoying, it can also be dangerous. Dogs can break loose, pulling the leash from your hand. They may run away or venture into traffic. Out-of-control leashed dogs can also injure you. They can get the leash wrapped around your legs, causing a fall. Or a strong dog can pull so hard as to cause an injury to your arm.
“I think I’ll stop here. I’m done. I’ll just lie down in the middle of the sidewalk.”
Have you ever walked a dog who stubbornly just gives up? Sometimes we’re perfectly content to stay put, while you are wondering how to convince us to finish what we started. This scenario is one where you feel helpless, frustrated, angry, and embarrassed (surely your neighbors are watching as you beg your dog to stand up).
Dogs will surely see other dogs while out on their walks. This can either be a happy greeting between friends, or your dog may react fearfully or aggressively. They may politely sniff and wag, or the hair may stand up on their neck, they may growl or bark, and they may even lunge at the other dog. A typically peaceful dog can experience personality change when in unfamiliar situations, making you nervous about taking them out into the world.
Second Chance volunteers and staff work with every one of us shelter dogs on our leash manners, but some take longer than others to learn. Which is why we offer low cost dog training classes at Second Chance, for those dogs who just need more work (or just need to start work). Your dogs can be in these classes, whether they are adopted through Second Chance or not. It is part of Second Chance mission of keeping pets and people together.
If you need help with leash manners or other basic obedience to help your dog give the shelter a call at 970-626-2273. The next session starts June 1.
Hi, I’m Chipeta. I’m a husky and I’m about 3. I am incredibly sweet once I get to know you! For a husky, I’m fairly quiet. I love to go for walks and hang out in the yard. I can be a bit picky about my dog friends.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 28 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.