What is the difference between a stray cat and a feral cat? Feral, stray, and pet cats are all domestic cats. But stray cats and feral cats are different from each other in a very important way: how they interact with people.

A stray is a cat who has been abandoned or who has strayed from home and become lost. Stray cats can usually be re-socialized and adopted.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?