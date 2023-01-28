PET COLUMN: Is that cat really lost?

Ginger wants to find her way to your home. (Courtesy photo)

Did you know that fewer than 10% of lost cats are reunited with their owners? Here at Second Chance, our adult cats are either owner surrenders or were brought to us as strays.

When we post a found cat, we often get comments and inquiries from people who lost their cat — sometimes months before. While the reunion of lost cats and their people is not common, their people still hold out hope.



