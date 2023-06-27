Dogs are just who they are… not sneaky or mysterious. They let you know if they’re happy, angry, or frightened. You just need to know how to understand what they are telling you. As fireworks start popping, burning, and whizzing, they really need you to understand, pay attention, and help them. 

How does your dog tell you she’s frightened by the loud noises, flashes, and strange smells? Are his ears pinned back? Is she growling or whining? Is he shaking? Is her fur on end? Is your dog running away from you, or being extra needy? Is he cowering under the furniture? Other physical signs of fear include excessive panting, pacing back and forth, drooling, shallow breathing, a furrowed brow, dilated pupils, and/or trembling. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?