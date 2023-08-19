PET COLUMN: Lost and found cats

We have so many kittens! Young, older, black, white, yellow, grey, or calico. Please open your heart and home to one (or two) of these babies. (Submitted photo/ Second Chance)

A week ago, we received a stray cat. He was a young, neutered, friendly boy who was obviously someone’s pet. After posting his photo to our social media, his family came to claim him. He had been missing for over a month, and they had almost given up hope.

Although this is the best outcome, it’s not typical. Year to date, only 10% of stray or found cats that have come to Second Chance are reunited with their family. That is lower than the national average, likely because we are rural, and our service area is so large.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?