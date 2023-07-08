PET COLUMN: Make your own frozen pupsicles!

Meet Chico, an 8-year-old mixed-breed. He loves toys, swimming, and playing in water. Chico is very friendly and loves attention. He lived with other dogs and children in his previous home. He’ll make a fun and loving addition to your home! (Submitted Photo/ Second Chance)
Whew! It’s hot! You reach for the water bottle or frozen treats to cool down. What about your dog? Sure, keeping a fresh supply of cool water helps- but how about making him tasty treats that will help him cool down?
Homemade frozen dog treats are a fun departure from traditional store-bought treats. They can also be made using nutritious ingredients without preservatives or fillers. You can use items you have around the house, like bananas, chicken broth, and canned pumpkin. You can even use up leftovers like chicken, greens, or berries.
Making frozen dog treats can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be, depending on what you have on hand, and which flavors your dog prefers.
Make sure you have silicone molds, small paper cups, or ice trays. The instructions are pretty much the same for all the recipes:blend, pour, freeze, sit, stay, and serve.
Simplest frozen treats
Blend a carrot, apple, kale, or banana with water or low-sodium broth.
Peanut Butter Pupsicles (or dog “ice cream”)
Put 4 ounces of peanut butter in your liquid measuring cup (eyeballing a big glob is fine).
Add 3 ounces of water and 2 ounces of plain yogurt to reach 9 ounces.
NOTE: Double-check your peanut butter to make sure there isn’t any xylitol (an artificial sweetener often found in peanut butter). Xylitol is extremely toxic to dogs. Also, get reduced sodium or no-salt-added peanut butter as too much sodium can also not be good for dogs.
Sensitive Tummy Treats
Plain non-fat yogurt (about a cup)
Can of pumpkin puree (NOT pumpkin pie mix)
A dab of honey
One ripe banana (You can substitute other fruit if your dog is not a fan of bananas)
Fruity Chicken Pops
Mango, blueberries, banana (whatever your dog prefers)
Shredded chicken
Non-fat plain yogurt
Parsley (freshens breath)
Water or broth to help make it pourable if needed
If you want to get creative, you can add a dog biscuit or stick-shaped treat to make a pupsicles. Filling a kong toy makes a longer-lasting (albeit messier) treat. Adding a pinch of kibble to each treat will add some extra crunch.
Enjoy!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose counties since 1994. Adoption hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. View our shelter pets and services online: www.secondchancehumane.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone