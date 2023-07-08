PET COLUMN: Make your own frozen pupsicles!

Meet Chico, an 8-year-old mixed-breed. He loves toys, swimming, and playing in water. Chico is very friendly and loves attention. He lived with other dogs and children in his previous home. He’ll make a fun and loving addition to your home! (Submitted Photo/ Second Chance)

Whew! It’s hot! You reach for the water bottle or frozen treats to cool down. What about your dog? Sure, keeping a fresh supply of cool water helps- but how about making him tasty treats that will help him cool down?

Homemade frozen dog treats are a fun departure from traditional store-bought treats. They can also be made using nutritious ingredients without preservatives or fillers. You can use items you have around the house, like bananas, chicken broth, and canned pumpkin. You can even use up leftovers like chicken, greens, or berries.



