PET COLUMN: Returning pets to their people

Olive the cat needs a home. Meet her at Second Chance Humane Society. (Submitted photo)

This is the third in a series of Pet Columns highlighting Second Chance's 2022 Impact Statistics.

One of our 2022 statistics makes us sad — we reunited only 24 pets with their people. Despite reaching out to the public when we receive a found pet, calling other shelters to see if anyone reported the pet missing, and checking social media for lost pet posts — only nine dogs and 15 cats were returned to their people.



