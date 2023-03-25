PET COLUMN: Siblings aren’t always better together

Bonnie is a good girl who wants to make her home with you. Find her at Second Chance Humane Society. (Submitted photo/Second Chance)

 Sibling relationships can be complicated, both for humans and dogs. When adopting a new pet, people often think it’s better to get two from the same litter. With cats, that is a good strategy. Most veterinarians recommend adopting cats in pairs.

With dogs, it can be a problem. Littermate syndrome is a very real and serious issue.



