We believe that people can be trusted to know when it’s time to add a pet to their home. We don’t subscribe to the theory that an intrusive, highly detailed adoption process is best for pets or people. Research shows that reduced fees, simple adoption applications, and easier adoptions benefit pets.

However, with this approach, we believe that we need to be there if an adoption doesn’t work out. Some pets, like some people, may not be compatible with a person.  



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?