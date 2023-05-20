PET COLUMN: The truth about socializing a puppy

Bear is a puppy at Second Chance. (Submitted photo/Second Chance)

Bringing a puppy home is fun, exciting, and a lot of responsibility. Most puppy parents know they need to “socialize” a puppy to help them become a valued member of a family.

Your dog’s brain is actually most capable of processing and accepting new experiences between 3 and 14 weeks old. This timeframe is commonly called the puppy socialization period, during which you should aim to expose your puppy to as many different experiences as possible.



