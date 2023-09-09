Donations to nonprofits such as Second Chance taper off during the summer months. For us, this downturn in funding comes at our busiest and highest-need time of the year. We've helped many pets, some of whom require substantial time, patience, and money to get them ready for their new homes.
Sadly, after Juno's owner passed away he bounced from location to location until he found refuge at Second Chance Humane Society. Those who had contact with him suggested that he might be severely unsocialized. Once he calmed down in our care, we found that he is the SWEETEST boy ever. He has been adopted into a loving home.
Tater was found abandoned in a box, a tiny little kitten with his eyes barely open and a broken tail. After arriving at our shelter, he was officially accepted by one of our nursing mother cats. Soup raised him until he was able to go to a foster home. Tater was recently adopted ... by the same person who found him in the box!
Little Girl and Murphy came to us after their person was moved to hospice care. Wanting to make sure their beloved dogs were going to be well cared for, they contacted us. We drove to their home and picked up the pair. We gave them both love and care until they went to new homes.
Dennis was found in a backyard in Olathe. He'd likely been hit by a car. The person who found him went to social media to plead for help. A Second Chance supporter picked him up and brought him to us. We stabilized him, removed his badly injured eye, and worked diligently for weeks until he was out of the woods. He went to foster with one of our incredible employees — and that's now his home.
Abu's story is hard to hear. He was left in someone's front yard. He was so severely matted he could barely move. His eyes were runny, and he was bleeding from the mouth. Our team worked for hours removing mats from his body. We believe Abu is a young Persian. He had some dental work, vaccines, and was neutered. We're happy to report he was recently adopted.
Molly was part of a multi-dog neglect case in 2022. She was so unsocialized that she cowered in the corner and barked at anyone who looked at her. Our staff and volunteers worked patiently to gain her trust. She found her forever home, and her mom now takes her on adventures from hiking to camping to playing in the river. She looks like a different dog!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Shops have served San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties since 1994. Adoption hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. View our shelter pets and services online: www.secondchancehumane.org
