Donations to nonprofits such as Second Chance taper off during the summer months. For us, this downturn in funding comes at our busiest and highest-need time of the year. We've helped many pets, some of whom require substantial time, patience, and money to get them ready for their new homes.

We are fundraising to enable us to help more pets. Please read these stories, and give generously at https://givebutter.com/second-chance-humane-society



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?