PET COLUMN: What breed is that dog?

Dolly is an adoptable dog at Second Chance Humane Society. (Courtesy photo/Second Chance)

When we share photos of dogs we have for adoption, invariably we get the question: “What breed?" We usually answer with a shrug and a best guess. Like all shelters, most of our canine residents are mixed breeds who came to us as strays, surrenders, or transfers from other shelters. 

Multiple studies have shown that even professionals get it wrong when guessing dog breeds based on appearance. In one study, sixteen experienced shelter workers (including four veterinarians) were asked to visually identify the breeds of 120 dogs.



