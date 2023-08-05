PET COLUMN: Will new law help renters who have pets? Legislation addresses pet deposits and more

Our longest-term dog is Rosco, a young shepherd mix. At 45 pounds, he is the perfect-sized dog for traveling and other adventures. He is a happy, handsome, energetic boy who loves to swim, hike, play with toys, and hang out with people. He knows sit, down, off, wait/stay, come, spin, and has even started agility! He is selective of his dog friends, so being an only dog may be best. Our wonderful trainer has been working with him on learning his manners. Rosco is very smart, affectionate, and trainable. Rosco would be great on a ranch or in an active outdoorsy household. (Submitted photo/ Second Chance)

We see firsthand how the lack of pet-friendly housing negatively impacts dogs and cats. Our surrender numbers in the past year show that 190 pets were surrendered for housing or financial reasons. Those two issues are by far the most prevalent factors in pets coming into our shelter.

Other animal welfare partners have also seen an increase in surrenders because people lost their housing and cannot find a new place to live that will accept their pets. In our service area, housing is scarce, expensive, and pets are not welcome in many rentals. 



