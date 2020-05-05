Pets are said to bring out the best in people as their waggily tails and eyes cry out for affection. Pets are there to brighten their owner’s day and rely on humans to take care of their needs. Elizabeth Kirwin, the shelter manager at Second Chance Humane Society, said the community stepped up to care for animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are just blown away,” she said. “We are still getting applications for fostering.”
Even with the Montrose shelter closed, Kirwin said people are caring for stray animals and receiving support from SCHS.
“Since the Montrose shelter is closed, people have been keeping animals when they find strays in town,” she said. “If they don’t have anywhere for the animals to sleep, we can give them crates, leashes and collars until they find an owner.”
As the coronavirus began impacting operations, Kirwin said they received numerous private food donations for the animals, which they appreciated.
While hearing stories of people fearing they would have to surrender their pets to stay above water during COVID-19 was sad, Kirwin said thanks to the community’s donations, families were able to keep their pets.
Since then, they received a Greater Good grant for food. Serving as a distribution center in the region, they received 24 pallets (over 15,000 pounds) of dog and cat food, including grain free and puppy and kitten food. If families need pet food, there is a form they can fill out and SCHS will deliver food within 24 hours.
SCHS is not currently requesting food donations because of the grant, but Kirwin said if people would like to help, they could sign up to provide delivery services. The volunteers would be on call to deliver food or other pet items to homes.
“There is no contact during the delivery,” she said. “We send out the items with a person and they drop off on a doorstep.”
The shelter averages three to four large deliveries a week, but Kirwin said having a handful of people to help with smaller deliveries would be helpful.
Pet adoptions are also still occurring, but the process has changed. Throughout the virus, the average length an animal is with a foster home has dropped from 20 to 30 days to 8 days.
“This time this year versus last year, with April and March typically slower for adoptions, we are up 25%,” she said. “The process is online and over the phone where we arrange a visit at the shelter or the foster home, if the foster is comfortable with it. They drop off the animal and the adopter visits and if everything goes well, the animals go to a forever home.”
Through the support from foster families and the community, animals are finding homes as they provide therapeutic relief for families.
“Don’t be afraid of the process,” Kirwin said. “We are still under very strict procedures, but pet availability is there. We’ve found through conversations and the virtual process, everyone has found their pet.”
For more information about how you can become a pet’s foster family or with deliveries, contact SCHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.