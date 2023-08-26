When someone says to me, “Tell me about your God,” I say that my God is the only constant, never-changing person or thing that I know these days. He’s the only thing that is absolutely sure in my life. Most everything else is at the mercy of change I often can’t control. Thus, God’s changelessness or immutability anchor my faith in the whirl of changing times.
I’ve told this story before, but it’s etched in my mind. When I was a pre-teen, I remember complaining to my Christian father about religion.
“Why do we have to go to church and do Bible stuff all the time?” I whined. “Because,” he answered, “God has a covenant with me and your mom, and with your granddaddy and great-granddaddy and we choose to live in agreement with it. It is timeless and priceless to us. It may be the only thing in your life that will never change."
"Things and people come and go,” he continued, “but you belong to a Kingdom that will not be shaken by earthly change and chaos. You belong to a God who never changes. Remember that. Count on it.”
Now, years later, I do remember, and I’m trusting God to keep that love covenant with my generation, too. I trust his divine steadiness when change and chaos turn our lives upside down.
Death of loved ones, critical health diagnoses, job loss, divorce, prodigal children, disabilities, financial ruin and betrayals are among many dreaded intruders. Life as we’ve “known and planned it” is re-routed. Then, we learn first-hand how well our theology and faith work, or don’t work.
Scripture says that God’s eternal plans and purposes prevail through the ages. I’ve embraced this amid many personal changes. Some 14 years ago, my husband and I had a radical life change.
We were empty-nesters nearing retirement, with many plans. Suddenly and unexpectedly, we became adoptive parents to our grandson, then a preschooler. This was not on our life-planning wheel. And, I know that the circumstances that orphaned this child were not God’s good plans for him.
But God’s changeless Word and unassailable promises assure me that the future of this beloved boy is in God’s plans and He intends them for good.
The only unchanging thing in all this change was God. The love covenant He offered ages ago is still available to my grandson.
It strengthens my faith to study Abraham and his trust in the covenant that God gave to him (and now to the whole family of God). Deuteronomy 7:9 forcefully reminds me: “Know that the Lord your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations to those who love him and keep his commands.”
As a Christian, I stand on this in cultural times when we may go to sleep with one reality and awake to another. When my spirit yearns for something sure, I remind myself that God’s character and nature are immutable. He forever is trustworthy, fair, reliable, steady, merciful and gracious.
His counsel never changes. He is the only father who is never arbitrary. He’s the friend who fully knows me and still extends to me mercy and grace. His truth endures to all generations. Jesus said that the heavens and the earth will someday disappear, but His Word will not disappear. Never. It stands no matter what modern culture preaches.
That means that I can know the same God that Abraham knew thousands of years ago, the same God that the apostles knew and wrote about and the same one my parents trusted for a lifetime. Scripture tells us that He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. The Bible story is filled with evidence.
Nonetheless, in our human need for meaning and stability, we look for answers in all the wrong places: material things, intellect, science, power and politics, credentials, beauty, self-reliance.
But Scripture truth says that these things won’t last. In the end, they’ll deceive and disappoint us. Only God will be there when everything else isn’t.
Life circumstances can shift on a dime, with one medical diagnosis, one tragedy, one mistake, one betrayal. Thus I cherish God’s promise spoken by the prophet Isaiah to God’s people: “The mountains may be removed and the hills shaken, but My (God’s) loving kindness will never depart from you; neither will my covenant of peace.” (54:10)
This is the God in whom my faith is rooted. This is the God I worship. This is the God to whom I pray and give thanks. I find comfort and hope in God’s immutability and sureness.
I choose to trust his Word, his character and his promises when I can trust little else nowadays. When I long for steadiness, He’s “it.”
So I pray today: “Come, changeless Prince of Peace, calm and govern our anxious hearts with your unchanging steadiness.”
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a high school-aged grandson. Views in columns are solely those of the authors.