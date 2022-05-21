RELIGION: Aligning with the Holy Spirit

The word “alignment” has two meanings. One is to be in an “appropriate relative position” and the other to be in a “position of agreement or alliance.” It seems that everywhere you look lately, the Holy Spirit is teaching us about alignment, from the cosmic to the personal.
Last month, four planets moved into alignment with the Earth. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn appeared in the southeastern sky in the early morning hours with Venus and Jupiter appearing in very close alignment. In late June to early July, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter will move into alignment in the same location. Considering the differences in the orbits of the planets, they are definitely in an “appropriate relative position.”
What power has managed the planets to be in alignment and not collide? It can only be the Holy Spirit, the Creator of the Universe, known by many names.
Last Sunday we had the privilege of viewing another sign of alignment in the heavens, a total lunar eclipse. The earth’s shadow came into alignment with the moon, causing a spectacular sight of the moon turning red. Another cosmic miracle! Another cosmic message!
I believe that these signs in the heavens are messages to us from the spiritual realm, messages that are so magnificent and impressive that our tiny human brains are having difficulty grasping. These powerful messages are being sent to humanity because we are in desperate need of a wake-up call. These signs in the heavens are telling us we need to stop focusing on all the wars, shootings, clashes of opinions, accusations, and discord, and return to our real purpose of being in alignment with God.
We are to recognize that we are first and foremost spiritual beings with a spiritual purpose. Our focus is supposed to be on God so that we can express our God-like qualities of love, compassion, kindness, gratitude, and helpful service to one another. We are to stop sabotaging our very existence before it is too late.
When we are in an “appropriate relative position” to the Divine Spirit, there is no place for all those things that are dividing us so drastically today. There is no place for violent actions based on how much we can blame other people for our own problems. There is no place for power struggles to see who can control the most resources of Mother Earth, the most destructive weapons, or people’s bodies. There is no place for hurting others or for depleting our own home, the Earth.
When we realize that we are to be in alignment with the Divine, we can return to Oneness recognizing that we are part of all creation, and all creation is a part of us, and we act accordingly. How can we humans created in the likeness of God, not do what we were created for? We were created with Love and in Love, and Love is our true purpose. But all we seem to be able to focus on are problems.
Emmet Fox, one of the great spiritual teachers of the last century, taught that by shifting our thoughts back to God (whatever name you choose to call the Holy Spirit) the problems will cease to exist. In other words, we shift our position to one of alignment. Fox said, in his small but powerful booklet, The Golden Key, “Stop thinking about the problem, whatever the problem is and whoever it involves and instead think about God.” He offered this example, “God is peace and harmony. God is love and inclusion and so am I.”
Science has proven that our minds cannot hold more than one thought at a time, so if you totally focus on the thought of God and all that God represents, there is no room for any other thought. It can be as simple a thought as “God is Love.” Keeping our thoughts on God alone, allows our life to unfold in perfect harmony.
Beca Lewis, author of Seven Steps to Right Thinking, explains the idea of being in alignment with God in a slightly different way. She says, “Our point of view and state of mind perceptions must be in harmony with each other. We have to align our entire belief system with it.”
So personal alignment would be whenever we think we have a problem, we think only about God. Or we perceive we have a problem, and we shift our perception back into alignment with God. It seems so simple, but it is so powerful.
Many spiritual teachers have said, “We cannot solve a problem on the same level on which it was created.” This means that problems created on the physical level can only be solved by aligning with the spiritual realm.
Change your thoughts back into alignment with the Holy Spirit and change the world.
Rev. Dr. Arlyn J. Macdonald is the Senior Minister at the Spiritual Awareness Center. She is also the Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute and author of five spiritual books.