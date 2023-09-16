My wife and I recently saw the new Indiana Jones movie and enjoyed it very much. As high school seniors in 1981, we attended the first in the franchise and it still ranks as one of our all-time favorites.
For many people, fascinating stories developed from the realm of archaeology hold great intrigue. One reason for our interest could be that our imagination is peaked by the discovery of buried treasure, or hints of our ancestry. Insights awaiting humanity due to the unearthing of items of great intrinsic or historical value intrigue even further. The science of archaeology has made considerable advancements in the last 150 years.
Science that is not tainted by presuppositional bias does not disagree with the veracity of the Bible. With more years and discoveries that take place, the Bible is regaining the respect that it once had until it became targeted by skeptics claiming scholarly credibility. In the mid-1800’s as the availability of information increased exponentially, intoxication spread among both scientists and theologians, inebriated by ego and agendas.
Many people today are still stuck in the confines of movements coming out of that period of time such as the Demythologizing Trend. In the last several centuries — and primarily as a result of the so-called Enlightenment — scientific endeavors began to operate based upon the notion that the miraculous was impossible. And since the Bible was filled with the miraculous, it was often considered Exhibit A for examples of myth.
For a host of justifications, demythologizing has become a conveniently held view. If we hold to the premise that this world and universe is a closed system — and not the result of a Creator’s work, nor interfered with by that Creator — people then believe they need not fear ever having to answer to said Creator.
A corollary to this is that faith is rather a foolish thing stacked up against reality. Another corollary is that there can be no actual answers to prayer, because no omnipotent and benevolent being is listening. What might appear as a direct provision or breakthrough from prayer is named as merely an elaborate coincidence, albeit, at times, impressive.
The Bible is filled with thousands of events that are written unashamedly and in reasonable detail for the reader. The Bible projects the expectation that we take it at face value, that it is a true and trustworthy accounting of what has occurred in the Creator’s dealings with man. The Bible states these things happened in the continuum we call history.
The facts are that there is a massive amount of manuscript evidence that the content of the Old and New Testaments is accurate. The Scriptures also feature an unheard-of level of unity and detail — even with participation of 40 authors over 2000 years. These realities point to divine inspiration, and that is a reality which is not easily dismissed and must be accounted for.
Scientific inquiry since the Enlightenment has always claimed objectivity. And yet, “science” continues to hold two hypocritical presuppositions. First, none of the Bible is accepted without independent confirmation from history and archaeology. This is woefully unobjective, as no other documental discoveries from antiquity have ever had such negative ground rules projected upon their acceptance with scholars. Ancient documents, with the exception of the Bible, are considered innocent of deceit until proven guilty. And a second unfair presupposition is the deeply held conviction that no miracles can have occurred.
In my purpose for this column, I hope to simply whet the reader’s appetite for further exploration, so I offer a few archaeological findings that might help bring an alternative voice to the all-too-prevalent narrative. There are now not hundreds, but thousands of discoveries exonerating the Bible. For a sampling of these, I refer to Dr. Erwin Lutzer’s 2015 book, Seven Reasons Why You Can Trust The Bible.
For years, critics insisted that the story of Abram’s rescue of his nephew Lot in Genesis 14 was not historically accurate. The criticism was that the names of the kings listed in the biblical account and their political arrangements were fictitious since they were not independently confirmed. Archaeology has now found a monument with inscriptions of all the kings’ names and additional details exonerating the Biblical text.
In the 1800’s the Old Testament began to be criticized for allegedly inventing people groups that never existed. One specific example of the derision toward the Bible was due to the Bible’s references to the Hittite tribe (Exodus 13). Their existence could not be independently confirmed. However, in 1911 a discovery was made of over ten thousand tablets at Bogazkoy in present day Turkey, the now-known site of the Hittite capital. The existence of the Hittite empire is now extensively documented.
The existence of King Solomon’s reign and his thousands of horses (II Chronicles 9) was at one time doubted by critics. Excavations between 1925 and 1939 of Meggido (one of Solomon’s chariot cities) have revealed the ruins of thousands of stalls for horses and chariots.
In addition to these findings, archaeology has discovered on clay tablets and papyri accounts from Assyria and Babylon of the creation of the world. The accounts hold many similarities to the biblical account in Genesis 1-2 including six creation days and one day of rest, and a host of other shared details. As archaeologists are willing to be consistent with what is learned from creation account discoveries, they’re admitting the Genesis account is the first source. Early civilizations had a common understanding of the creation of the world, and why not, if we all came from Adam and Eve.
Archaeology also has confirmed in discoveries, manifold versions of a worldwide flood. The Bible gives extensive detail in Genesis 6 and following. A Babylonian version of the flood takes an orally passed down version of Genesis, and frames it within their religious polytheism, and other cultural values. Their version includes the building of an ark, the gathering of animals, a righteous family taken inside, the ark resting on a mountain when the flood waters abated, birds sent forth, and sacrifices made when the family left the ark.
There are thought to be more than 30 separate versions discovered by archaeologists throughout the world of the global flood, with just two that do not coincide in significant ways to the biblical account. The study of source documents and analysis of oral histories identify the Genesis account as first and primary. Incidentally in the realm of geology, the fossil record reflects a more convincing polemic for a global flood than for an alleged revelation of evolutionary process.
One final example from archaeology is The Tower of Babel described in Genesis 11. Again, there are other ancient non-Hebrew versions in existence, spun off the original, which include details such as the tower’s gigantic size and height, the scattering of people and the confusion of speech.
A host of discoveries confirming the biblical account have come to light over the past 150 years. It is exciting, and yet these are not to be the sole validations of our confidence. A significant proof for the Bible’s ability to give life completely new direction, meaning and fulfillment comes to those who exercise trust in the Word of God and its featured Gospel of Jesus Christ.
In a world that increasingly denies credence to absolute truth, its not surprising that the assumptions continue that the Bible is purely mythological and inaccurate. Objective research on the other hand has been discovering the story emerging is very different than the narrative many influencers would have us embrace.
Valid scientific endeavor, however, when not strapped with unobjective presuppositions, contributes to a greater confidence in the Holy Scriptures.
The Answers In Genesis ministry (website answersingenesis.org) is a fascinating and factual source for further study.
Pastor Curt Mudgett is pastor of Cedar Creek Church. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.