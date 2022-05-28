RELIGION: Character, capability and courage

I love the show “CBS Sunday Morning” with Jane Pauley. And, it is a good excuse to roll it out of the sack early before the trumpets herald its beginning. It is a fun mix of human interest stories, current events, great commentary and just enough “warm fuzzies” to start the day off right!
A recent segment with David Gergen prompted this column. He was White House communications director under four presidents, both Democratic and Republican. He now teaches public policy at Harvard.
David was asked by the reporter about the “crisis in America” and whether it was a political or moral crisis. He felt it was a moral crisis. We’ve forgotten or refused to engage in constructive collaboration in his opinion. To regain this: to even begin to be able to talk about this and, if you will, to find the “real us” again takes character, capability, and courage. Wow!
In America today, the consensus is that people’s worst impulses seem to be winning out. Democrats and Republicans don’t just disagree, they despise each other. When COVID-19 pandemic should have been a shared foe, it became part of a cultural war. There is a breakdown in relationships leading to much unrest.
The country used to rely on people of faith to help tone down incivility and mend partisan rifts. But, according to Peter Wehner, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in D.C., in 2021 Christians are instead embracing the destructive behavior that’s tearing the country apart. As a result, Christianity is losing its moral authority at a time it’s most needed. Some Christians don’t even want to be associated with religious labels. They see it as an instrument of division in our democracy instead of an instrument of healing (Wehner). He sees it as especially true among our younger folks.
It is time to resurrect our Christian character, says Rick McGregor, a Christian counselor. Character is a collection of personality traits within our behavior that shows who we are. This is seen in our integrity, attitudes, moral fiber and how we treat those around us. Christian character has to go deeper — it is who we are because of our relationship with Christ, not just our personality or disposition, the “real us.”
I’ve had this quote forever and I don’t know who wrote it, but it speaks to this. “If we are to become the person God desires, as well as the person that others should want to follow, it’s imperative that we give careful attention to that real us, the person we are inside. Listen, gifts and abilities may open doors, but character will determine what we do once those doors are open.” So true!
Character involves a choice. It is influenced by our choices. God builds character in the circumstances of our life. It takes courage to make the choice that helps grow our character. Finding the course to stand up for what is right isn’t always easy.
Barbara Vining, a Christian writer, describes it as “one of the most difficult things to look honestly within ourselves to discern if we are holding on to fears or entrenched opinions that keep us from knowing and doing what is right.”
As with many things that affect the general welfare of humanity, getting things right often begins with us mustering the courage to look within and ask “am I truly thinking in a way that will lead me to say and do what will bring the most good to the most people — even if it goes against what others think? Or do we stubbornly hold on to ways of thinking that put self-justification and self concerns above what is best for everyone?” (Vining) Great question isn’t it?
An act really takes courage if it will likely be painful. We all know this. Do we have the courage to listen to the opinions of others? The courage to face our mistaken opinions, prejudices and fears and overcome them with integrity, civility and love-directed persistence no matter what anyone thinks? I hope I can.
As we celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, maybe we can remember the character, capability and courage those we honor had to seek, on our behalf, the freedoms we enjoy. This will make us grateful. As I look around the world, I’m praying for peace everywhere. Join me?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.