You know the scene and I am sure you can picture it in your mind, two enemies engaged in war. One army is clearly winning the battle and demoralizing their opponents.
But just before total defeat, a courageous hero emerges from the demoralized army to take a stand. He rallies his companions and leads the army to come from behind and win the fight.
We love an underdog story, and we love watching a courageous stand being taken. But do we often miss our chance in the relatively normal situations of life to take a courageous stand?
We may never find ourselves in a physical war in which we can be the courageous hero. But we do find ourselves in a daily war of standing for truth. Like a physical war there is danger. But instead of the danger being physical injury or death, it is more often the loss of something we cherish.
The fear of losing something drives us away from courage. Fear, however, is not the problem. Fear does not vanish so that courage may come. Courage is not the absence of fear. Rather, courage can only be seen when fear is present.
Ignorance is an action with no understanding of the danger. Courage is a right understanding of the danger yet a willingness to act regardless. Thus, it is not fear that prevents courage, for it provides the setting for either a courageous or cowardly act.
The fear that drives a cowardly act derives from desires for selfish preservation. When the fear of losing something cherished overcomes the desire for what is right or good, the result will be cowardice.
This type of fear is often the loss of something we cherish in regards to other people: the loss of reputation, public persona, status, friendships, promotions, opportunities, clients, or even jobs.
This fear appears regularly as people-pleasing. When the desire for pleasing people is greater than the desire for truth, courage will not be found.
The only course that will overcome fear and lead to courage is a desire for good that is greater than the fear of loss. Master fear with a greater desire for good.
We could also say it this way, master fear with a greater desire for God. A love for God and a desire to please God must be greater than fear of the loss you may face.
Many throughout history have clearly demonstrated what it looks like to have courage because of their desire to please God. For example, Shiphrah and Puah were midwives who desired to please God with keeping babies alive despite the fear of death (Exodus 1:15-22); Micaiah the prophet who desired to please God with the truth rather than tickling the ears of a king, despite fear of imprisonment (1 Kings 22); Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego who desired to please God with their worship despite the fear of being burned alive (Daniel 3); Daniel, who desired to please God with prayer when the king made it illegal, despite the fear of being made lion bait (Daniel 6).
These men and women are but a small sample. But they show that desiring to please God is the greatest desire that you can have. And that desire will overcome fear and result in courage.
If you would allow me to ask, how are you standing, courageously or cowardly? Maybe we can ask it this way: do you speak up with gentleness and respect (1 Peter 3:15) when someone is making a decision of error, or do you remain silent so that you do not offend them and lose status with them?
Do you stand for what you believe is right, based on God’s Word, in your workplace, or do you go against what you know is right to keep your job and reputation?
Do you speak up about God to those around you, or do you strive to blend in and not make a scene? Are you willing to do what God says when others around you are not? Is your desire to please God strong enough to overcome the fear of losing your job, reputation, or dreams?
Maybe we could ask it this way, if you were on trial for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence in your life to convict you? Are you open and courageously standing for the truth of God’s Word to glorify and please Him?
Or is your goal to slide through life unnoticed, keep the peace, and please those around you?
Taking a courageous stand happens when you desire pleasing God more than anything else. It is not an easy task. It often does not end how you might like. But it’s what is right, necessary, and needed in our world today.
God is faithful and will also keep His promises. God will enable you in your time of need. Remember the words of Christ, “But take heart (have courage), I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
Trust in God and take a courageous stand for what is right. Live out Christian courage in the small moments today.
Myles Yarnell is the assistant pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Montrose. Views in columns are solely those of the authors.