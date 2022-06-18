RELIGION: Christian solidarity

I continue the theme of Paul’s letter to the Philippians 4:8. “Finally brothers and Sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”
I had to do some homework on this letter. This was Paul’s appeal to the Phillippian Christians regarding how they handle disagreements within the church. Paul was particularly concerned with an argument between two women, Euodia and Syntyche. Would that be a Biblical “cat fight?”
Paul’s advice is to focus on our ability to rejoice in our fellowship with Christ. The result of that emphasis ought to be an attitude of “reasonableness,” seen by all people.
I think Paul would be doing flips in his grave if he could see the world today, wouldn’t he? There is not a lot of “reasonableness” being shown out there! And, we are all responsible for that.
But there are Christians all over the world showing the goodness Paul exhorts us to seek. In our generous community, it is easy to find if we stop to look. I’ve seen community outpouring for a teen who is diagnosed with cancer, both in prayer and financial help. In a world that worships sports, our community lifts children with good grades as high through Academic Booster Club and Si Se Puede. Over a million dollars in scholarships was given this year at commencement, much from local groups.
This is solidarity — unity among individuals who have a common interest. We create solidarity when we gravitate toward groups of people with similar likes and beliefs. Solidarity also allows us to work together for common goals so that we accomplish more than any single individual can. Christian solidarity is a major theme in the New Testament.
Of course, solidarity can be destructive too, when it is centered on an evil goal or ideology. Terrorists or white supremacists are examples. One only needs to look at Uvalde, Texas, to see the result of hatred. But to see Uvalde is to see the world’s solidarity for this community, in financial aid and in prayer. It has come from as far away as the UK and the Vatican.
We also can look to Ukraine’s invasion by Russia to see an example of the world’s solidarity. Even here in Montrose, a Ukrainian flag flies on a home on Park Avenue and sunflowers adorn many galleries. Many of those are painted by our children.
Solidarity to me, is doing something with someone, not for someone. An example of this is the Industrial Areas Foundation. In 2020 the IAF in California organized 122 faith leaders, 10 bishops, several lawmakers, and ordinary people of faith to persuade Gov. Gavin Newsom to include undocumented workers and their families in the state COVID relief measures. These workers are vital to California’s economy, pay taxes and have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic. Yet early COVID relief legislation enacted by Congress prevented them from accessing critical economic aid. Solidarity with these families by documented and local workers was amazing!
The principle of solidarity challenges Christians to treat every neighbor, regardless of race, religion or nationality , as “another self.” Christians are those who choose to imitate Jesus by extending God’s love beyond the literal and figurative walls that divide one global human family.
I’m praying for greater solidarity across the world for the good of everyone. Will you join me?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.