Most mornings I’ll tune in to CBS Mornings and catch “Your World in 90 Seconds.” It gives me the big breaking news. I’m a bit of a news/ current events student even though it’s not often good news.
As I write this there was a school shooting in Denver and a tornado in LA. The extreme weather and the war in Ukraine have left so much death and destruction to innocent people.
Here at home, a dear friend lost his wife of 15 years to cancer, and another has suffered a potentially devastating illness. I will attend the funeral of a lifelong couple who died just hours apart in a local nursing facility. One of my patients has had a recurrence of his cancer, devastating him and his family.
When does it all end? It is heartbreaking! I know all the news isn’t bad news, but it seems the first dump truck pile is, doesn’t it? How do we even begin to process all this hurt? When we have someone in pain, we desperately want to help. I do, but where to begin?
When in pain, maybe physical pain, a broken heart, an unexpected text we weren't supposed to see, losing someone we love, driving away from dropping off our college freshman, what is God saying to us as our hearts break into a million pieces? I tell God to speak His plan clearly to me and don’t be subtle — I’m hard-headed!
There is a book “The Space Between” by Mark Bradford that tells of how God speaks to us in moments of pain and loss. Between that and a Christian blog I researched, I realized there are things God might just want this hard-headed nut to know to deal with pain.
We’re not alone. Daniel 3:25 tells of Shadrach, Mesach and Abednego being tossed into a furnace by King Nebuchadnezzar and as he peeked into the furnace, noticed God was there with the other three.
God has promised He will be there when we need Him most through his Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit in Greek is “the one who comes alongside.” I have to remember when standing in the funeral home or reading a devastating medical report, I’m not alone. God has come alongside me.
God knows how we feel. When we connect with someone who has had the same hard situation, that connection can bring understanding and encouragement.
Jesus knows how we feel. Think about the culture He grew up in. His parents weren't married when he was born, He experienced the death of a parent, He and His mother struggled financially, He was betrayed by friends, He had folks who didn’t understand Him, was falsely accused, felt abandoned by God and died a horrible death. He gets us.
No surprises. Even if we’re caught off guard, God isn’t. He is compassionate in our hurt, but be assured, He knows what he is doing.
Our pain has a purpose. God says so. I often wonder “what’s the point?” “What are you telling me?” He can give our pain a purpose and bring good out of bad. Is God teaching me to be more like Jesus? Is our discomfort meant to bring Christ-like maturity? Like a loving parent who has his child get a painful vaccination shot; it hurts, but can be lifesaving. Does God allow cancer to teach us to value what is eternal? Does the difficult boss teach us self-control and perseverance? Does God allow unemployment to teach us faith? Does our colicky baby teach us patience? I don't know, but I do trust in His plan. I don’t think God causes any of this, but I do think He helps them work together to make us better.
It will be over soon. We need to know our pain is not the end of the story. We can put up with lots if we know there’s light at the end of the tunnel, can’t we?
There is something better. I think this is a bit like a mom going through labor. They will tell me how long and painful it was, then cradle their baby. To them, it was the light at the end of the tunnel with the miracle that came with it. After this life we have eternity to look forward to. We all experience pain and suffering; it hurts. We are children of God, we are loved, and I think He is telling us “DON’T GIVE UP”! At least I’m thinking that was the knock on my hard head I felt!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.