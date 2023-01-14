RELIGION: Creating Christ-like connections with others

We said our goodbyes. I watched from the window until I could no longer see his truck in the distance. He would be traveling through two states today as he made his way back to college. This wasn’t the first time one of my sons left for college, and it would not be the last.

Despite the tears, each goodbye adds clarity to the feelings I experience as their mom. It is not heaviness. It is not emptiness. It is more like the strain you feel as a rubber band is stretched on both sides. The relationship shifts. The connections between us change. Rather than experiencing life together while they are away, we talk about it. We share life second hand, separated by distance.



