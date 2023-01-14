RELIGION: Creating Christ-like connections with others

We said our goodbyes. I watched from the window until I could no longer see his truck in the distance. He would be traveling through two states today as he made his way back to college. This wasn’t the first time one of my sons left for college, and it would not be the last.
Despite the tears, each goodbye adds clarity to the feelings I experience as their mom. It is not heaviness. It is not emptiness. It is more like the strain you feel as a rubber band is stretched on both sides. The relationship shifts. The connections between us change. Rather than experiencing life together while they are away, we talk about it. We share life second hand, separated by distance.
The ability to shift with one another through life’s circumstances is connection. The connection is the actions we take that nourish relationships. More specifically, connection is our response to the God-given needs we all have — to feel safe, to be seen, to trust, to be respected, to be appreciated, to be encouraged, and to belong. Yes, God created us with these needs and the ability to meet these needs for others as a Heavenly Father who loves relationship. He reminds us of this in John 15:12, “Love each other as I have loved you.”
In this next series leading up to Easter, we will explore Christ-like connection with others. We will look to Jesus’ time here on earth and the examples he gave in connecting with his people, inspiring us to create connections in our lives today.
We will explore the reality of today — loneliness is pervasive in today’s culture. In a Harvard Study published in October 2022, 1 in 3 Americans report being lonely. That number rises to 61% when looking at younger people, and 51% among mothers with young children. This is today’s connection paradox. We are more equipped than ever before in ways to connect with others, but the loneliness pandemic suggests that we are not doing it.
We cheapen connections with others by practicing proximity. We wave to neighbors who live next door. We “like” the posts of friends on social media. We say our obligatory “good mornings” to the coworker in the cubicle next to us. We smile at the person who sits at the end of the church pew we share. We share a home with our family. But we do nothing more. The result is relationships that are easily broken, like a brittle rubber band.
As children of God, created in his image, we can do more. We can create meaningful connections with others that lead to life-giving relationships. Through Christ’s love, we have the provision needed to meet the needs of others. We do not need to shy away from the hardships others are encountering. We have clarity in priorities that keep us from being “too busy” to reach out to others. We also know that our relationship with God grows as we honor him in these connections to others.
From Ephesians 2:20-21, “Together, we are his house, built on the foundation of the apostles and the prophets. And the cornerstone is Christ Jesus himself. We are carefully joined together in him, becoming a holy temple for the Lord.”
In the days following my sons going back to college, I find myself fondly remembering the connections we made during their growing-up years. We spent a lot of hours on the floor, guided by their creativity, fashioning Legos into elaborate structures.
Imagine my pleasant surprise when researching this topic that I found an article by pursueGOD.org entitled “Five Reasons for Connecting” that likened God’s children to Legos. While Lego bricks come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, each one can connect with every other one. This was a revolutionary change from simple building blocks. Just six Lego bricks can be connected in over a million different combinations. Explained in the article, “But no Lego can be any more than it is until it is put together with others. The same is true in our relationships as well.”
God created us like Legos to connect with others. Of course He did!
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three young adult sons and runs an executive coaching/team building consultancy on the Western Slope.
