I don’t remember the first time I heard this statement, but it could have accompanied many of my own life events. The call I made to my parents telling them that the college of my dreams was not for me, and I wanted to transfer. A party I planned for months in our beautiful yard ended abruptly by the weather. A wonderful job opportunity that I resigned from just six weeks after accepting the position. Leaving the courthouse with tears in my eyes as my divorce was final.
Each of us has a laundry list of life events to file under “Didn’t Go as Planned.”
Knowing our own disappointment that arises when reality doesn’t align with expectations, we respond to others in these circumstances. “You did your best.” “It was outside your control.” “You can try again.” “Life doesn’t always go as planned.”
At a key point in my life, I found myself lamenting to a friend how the situation didn’t remotely resemble what I had planned. She poignantly asked, “Whose plan?”
The question, seemingly direct and void of empathy, caught me off guard. I quickly dismissed her question and leaned into the advice of another friend who suggested, “Maybe you just need a better plan.”
Being a planner, the thought seemed helpful and within reach. I got to work planning and didn’t stop with one. I became adept at assessing the situation, creating the ideal plan, and building contingency plans. Not just one. I cataloged plan B, plan C, plan D, and so on.
The more I understood and the more I planned, the more I felt like I could guarantee the result I wanted. My confidence grew and my faith shifted to one of dangerous self-sufficiency. I worked harder and I worshiped less. I gained information and lost wisdom. All good examples of how not to be a Christian.
The Bible gives clear instruction in Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.”
For me, each of those not-as-planned life events had damaged my misplaced trust. I was leaning into my own understanding and failing to acknowledge God.
The question asked of me earlier in my life, “Whose plan?”, came back to me. It was unsettling, but now I understood. As a Christian, I must give my life fully to the Lord. I need to believe first that there is a divine plan and embrace it with the love and attention to detail with which it was created. With our creator doing the planning, there is no need for a plan B. But there is a constant need to be in close connection with God.
We acknowledge Him through worship, seek his direction in prayer, and offer gratitude for His undying love. I still seek to understand but the focus has changed. I find myself asking God, “What more do you need me to understand about this?” I ask God to reveal to me his direction and try hard to exercise patience, honoring his perfect timing.
Being a Christian does require work and it challenges us daily to set aside our self-sufficiency to submit our ways to the Lord. The result is well worth it. Jeremiah 29:11 states, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” No plan B is needed when we give ourselves fully to God’s plan for our lives.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three young adult sons and runs an executive coaching/team building consultancy on the Western Slope. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone