We’ve all said it — I just don’t have anything in common with him/her/them. There is no connection.
Close relationships tend to share a common denominator. We like the same things. We share the same space. We are in the same place in life. We seek a “sameness” to satisfy the question of whether we will connect with this other person. This commonality provides context for conversation. It provides a place for convergence. It provides the beginning of connection.
Having lunch with a friend who is also a recent empty nester, we were talking about friendships. For both of us, many of our friendships formed through our children. As our children became playmates in the park, we became support for one another in navigating the challenges of parenting. We shared bleachers as we cheered our children on in sporting events and shared our lives too. As our children grew and flourished, so did our friendships.
Other friendships grow in the workplace and for good reason. According to the 2021 Workplace Friendship & Happiness Survey by Wildgoose, 57% of people say having a best friend in the workplace makes work more enjoyable. The Gallup Poll illustrates that work relationships remain a large part of our social circles, as over 1 in 3 respondents make most of their friends in the workplace.
In the fall of 2021, both the connections with parent friends and connections with work friends came to an abrupt halt for me. I left my job to work independently from home while my youngest son left for college. I thought a lot about connections during this time. What did I have in common with others that would lead to new relationships during this season? Is there a common denominator that we all share?
The answer is yes, and Easter is the celebration of what we all have in common. Across churches this Sunday, the familiar paschal greeting will be spoken, “He is risen.” To which, God’s people will respond in unison, “He is risen indeed.”
These seven simple words proclaim the event that permanently changed the world more than 2,000 years ago. There is no greater truth and no greater gift. There is also no other greater commonality we have as people.
Romans 3:23 reminds us that we all desperately need the gift of salvation, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
We are connected in our brokenness. We are all sinners. God did not abandon us in our brokenness, rather he rescued us as stated in Romans 5:8, “But God shows his love for us in that while were still sinners, Christ died for us.” For all the brokenness, there was just one answer — the blood of Jesus poured out for you and me.
Easter is also called the festival of hope by believers. This hope is our something in common that unites us across continents and across the ages. Hope for eternal life is reason for celebration. We are freed from the consequences of our sin and have the promise of eternal life. Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
As Easter people, we share a sinful nature, the gift of salvation, and hope for eternal life with God. This connects us, not just with our Savior, but with all of humankind. Let us find connections with others through the most important thing that we have in common. Through Christ’s love for us, we can hope for the future and connect with others today.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three young adult sons and runs an executive coaching/team building consultancy on the Western Slope.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone