We’ve all said it — I just don’t have anything in common with him/her/them. There is no connection.

Close relationships tend to share a common denominator. We like the same things. We share the same space. We are in the same place in life. We seek a “sameness” to satisfy the question of whether we will connect with this other person. This commonality provides context for conversation. It provides a place for convergence. It provides the beginning of connection.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?