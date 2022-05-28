RELIGION: Farewell, Montrose

I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as the pastor of Church on the Hill for 25 years. Montrose (the mountain rose) is a beautiful and delightful place to live.
The population grew from around 11,000 in 1997 to 19,782 today according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Thus, we have seen the city almost double in size that has brought about a great deal of change. It is no longer a sleepy community but a thriving small town with so much to offer.
The majestic San Juans to the south are spectacular and the Grand Mesa to the north is unique as one of the largest plateaus in North America. The Uncompahgre Plateau to the west offers various outdoor activities. To the east is the Cerro Summit recreation area and of course the incomparable Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
In every direction, therefore, you can find outdoor activities like camping, hiking, alpine and Nordic skiing, motorcycling, four wheeling, hunting, and fishing to suit your interests. This recreation or re-creation renews and inspires us to be better people.
I have enjoyed the concerts and programs at the Montrose Pavilion. We have a new recreation center second to none on the Western Slope and have an airport from which you can embark to points all over the globe. The new event center houses rodeos, horse shows, car shows and other recreation opportunities.
Most of all, the greatest assets of Montrose are its people. I have seen where we fight well and forgive well to handle the challenges facing any community. I’ve seen the community care through plane crashes, human tragedies, the recent explosion at Hartman Brothers in downtown Montrose and in the Sims Mesa fire last week, in which one family in our church lost everything. We are also a diverse community that helps us in understanding different and sometimes colliding worldviews.
The people I appreciate the most in Montrose are the people in its churches. I have enjoyed praying with, serving alongside, working together in various projects, and blessing the community.
We have a strong base of Christians who value collaboration and identify as the one body of Montrose found in various houses of worship known as churches.
The Association of Montrose churches leads this effort in working together. Plus, we have seen the formation of various parachurch ministries that the churches support like Shepherd’s Hand and Sharing Ministries (food ministry), Prayerfest (corporate prayer), Life Choices Family Resource Center (pregnancy ministry), 180 Ministries House of Promise that serves female victims of human trafficking, Haven House a residential transitional living community teaching clients to thrive in society once again, the Montrose Jail Ministry, and the hospital chaplaincy program.
All these exist because Christians want to make a difference in their community. I have had the pleasure of participating in each throughout the years.
It has been refreshing as well to join forces with government organizations like Region 10 and CASA and the 7th Judicial District in caring for the needs in our community. A healthy community results when the local government and the church work together.
We see this value in the Old Testament Hebrew scriptures. Through Jeremiah the prophet, God told the Hebrew exiles in Jeremiah 29:4-7, “This is what the Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, said to all those I carried into exile from Jerusalem to Babylon: “Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they produce. Marry and have sons and daughters; find wives for your sons and give your daughters in marriage, so that they too may have sons and daughters. Increase in number there; do not decrease. Also, seek the peace and prosperity of the city to which I have carried you into exile. Pray to the Lord for it, because if it prospers, you too will prosper.”
Since they were captives in a foreign land, how much more do we need to work for the peace and prosperity of where we live as free people? The Christians of Montrose pray and work together to that end. In the New Testament the focus is the same but with the addition as recorded by John, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, NIV)
We work together, therefore, so the community can experience the blessings of God and be introduced to Jesus His son Whom he sent to be the Savior of the world.
Because everyone in the world sins – all those things we do or don’t do or think that displease God – we all need a Savior from sin and that Savior is Jesus. Have you surrendered to Him?
As you surrender in faith, you give your complete allegiance to him and become what I call a Kingdom subject, one who lives for Jesus in His Kingdom here on Earth. My friends, that is why the churches exist and I have had the thrill of helping in that effort for 25 years.
Montrose, I bid farewell to you. My wife, Mary, and I are moving to the Colorado Springs area mid-July to be near family. We will miss the wonderful life and all our friends we have enjoyed for 25 years. You have been a blessing to us, and our lives have been enriched because of you.
Since we have Montrose in our blood, we will be back from time to time to enjoy the community as visitors. May God richly bless and encourage each of you and remember to look up to him with eyes of faith every day. Farewell!
Mike Lundberg is the outgoing pastor of Church on the Hill in Montrose.