RELIGION: Focusing on God's excellence

Ultimately, what is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent, praiseworthy? Rather, who is? Jesus answered that question in Mark 10:17-18. A man had addressed him as Good Teacher. Jesus replied “Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone.” Truly, God, in all His perfections, is the image of the Philippians 4:8 virtues on which Paul calls us to concentrate our minds.

How then do we focus our thoughts on the excellences of God? One primary way to do this is by developing an active prayer life. Jesus said, “Men ought always to pray and not faint.” (Luke 18:1) When you faint, you lose consciousness. To faint spiritually is to lose God-consciousness. Prayer is spiritual smelling salts. The world around us can be deeply discouraging both personally and globally, but prayer returns our thoughts and our hearts to the Ultimate Reality.



