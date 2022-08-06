RELIGION: Focusing on God's excellence

Ultimately, what is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent, praiseworthy? Rather, who is? Jesus answered that question in Mark 10:17-18. A man had addressed him as Good Teacher. Jesus replied “Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone.” Truly, God, in all His perfections, is the image of the Philippians 4:8 virtues on which Paul calls us to concentrate our minds.
How then do we focus our thoughts on the excellences of God? One primary way to do this is by developing an active prayer life. Jesus said, “Men ought always to pray and not faint.” (Luke 18:1) When you faint, you lose consciousness. To faint spiritually is to lose God-consciousness. Prayer is spiritual smelling salts. The world around us can be deeply discouraging both personally and globally, but prayer returns our thoughts and our hearts to the Ultimate Reality.
We worship the God who created all the amazing things around us and called that creation very good. We worship the God who made us for the purpose of close relationship with Him and who became man to make that companionship possible.
In His sinless life, self-sacrifice on the Cross, and resurrection, Jesus was the forerunner who led the way into a renewed fellowship with the God of the universe. Prayer is intended to be the daily, moment-by-moment realization of that divine-centered relationship.
The prophet Isaiah tells us that God keeps him in perfect peace whose mind is focused on Him, because he trusts in God. (Isaiah 26:3) This gives us the template for inner peace in a world of tumultuous relationships and threatening world events. Prayer keeps our mind “stayed” on God. It helps us dwell in His presence.
He is the still point in a turning world (James 1:17). As a child spinning in tight circles, we became dizzy, losing perspective on the world flashing past our eyes. If we continued whirling long enough, we could even pass out. We regain equilibrium when we focus on a still point. Prayer performs that spiritual function for us, when the world often seems to be spiraling out of control.
The concept of prayer can sound ethereal and abstract. Talking to an invisible God appears to many to be cause for a visit to a therapist.
However, for a Christian, nothing could be more reasonable than to acknowledge self-consciously the presence of the God Whose fingerprints are so evident all around us. We can marvel at the wonders of His creation, while also acknowledging it has become dysfunctional in many ways. Who better than our Creator and Sustainer to set straight the world which struggles with conflict, natural disasters, and personal tragedies?
Prayer is the most sensible response to the lies, injustice, and impurity all around us. Paul advises his young disciple, Timothy, to make “supplications, prayers, intercessions and thanksgivings for all people … in every place men should pray.” (1 Timothy 2:1,8)
If prayer is the most logical way to deal with a world akilter, why do we pray so little? The tangible challenges of our daily life seem to conspire to crowd prayer out of our routines. Even when we make time for prayer, it is easy to become distracted. Problems, responsibilities, and needs seem to dwarf the benefits of quietly focusing our attention on God Himself, yet that is the very thing that can help us deal well with material reality.
Understanding His power and goodness puts the rest of life into perspective. The reality of His coming sovereign reign makes our present difficulties shrink in magnitude. It helps immensely if we concentrate on how His will might be done on earth as it is in heaven. Prayer is the bridge between eternal verities and our temporal concerns.
Because consistent, vital prayer is difficult to achieve, churches i Montrose have banded together to assist all of us improve the quality of our personal prayer lives. We have invited seeJesus, the premier prayer-coaching organization in America, to lead A Praying Life seminar in Montrose.
The seminar is a practical guide to a stronger prayer connection with our God. Calvary Chapel (2201-D S. Townsend Ave.) will host this seminar on Friday evening Aug. 26, from 6 — 9:15 and starts again Saturday morning, Aug. 27, from 8 — 12:15. Child care is available and breakfast will be provided on Saturday morning. SeeJesus has taught this seminar to hundreds of thousands worldwide with rave reviews. The cost is approximately $12 (covering the seminar materials).
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
