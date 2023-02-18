RELIGION: Friendship through the Living Word

I have always liked word games. I like them because I like words. As a child I read the dictionary. Okay, as an adult I still read the dictionary and I get excited every time I learn a new word. Call it an occupational hazard!
I still like to do crossword puzzles and other word games, and so I am one of more than 3 million people who daily play the game WORDLE, a game where one has six tries to figure out the five-letter word of the day.
Some days I can figure it out in less than 30 seconds. Some days I have to work a little longer before I have that delicious moment of surprise when the letters light up in bright green.
Some days, however, I’m really stuck, and after 20 minutes I’ll have to put it down and come back a few hours later before I have that “aha moment” where I can see it clearly. And sometimes, I just can’t figure it out and have used all my chances, and the prompt will tell me the word that I couldn’t find by myself.
Making friends can happen in similar ways. Sometimes we click right away. Sometimes we get just an inkling that this new person could be a friend, but it takes some effort on our part.
And sometimes we don’t “get” this person until a word from outside of ourselves opens our hearts to someone who is right in front of us. This doesn’t mean that we will like everyone or that we will agree with everyone, but it does mean that everyone we meet is valuable as a human being, worthy of friendship.
We may have acquaintances, casual friends, and close friends. Some of these relationships we invest ourselves in and some we do not. Friendship through Jesus, the Living Word, can happen within any of these relationships.
This friendship comes at the deepest level no matter how close we think we are to the other person, for it is the kind of friendship that is rooted in the life, death, and ministry of our Lord Jesus, the one whose word speaks life and hope for all people.
This is the kind of friendship that is marked by the breaking down of barriers through service, compassion, mercy, and a generosity of spirit. This is the type of love that sees the value of all people whom we meet, for all people are made in the image and likeness of God. And God is a friend to all.
Jesus, the Living Word of God, meets people in all sorts of circumstances. Some are lepers who have been excluded from the community.
Some are tax-collectors who are hated by the community.
Some are poor widows weighed down by the burdens of survival. Some are foot-soldiers in an occupying force.
Some are children whom He calls to Himself and blesses, an unusual act in a society that saw children of little or no value. He comes as a friend to them all by the words He speaks, by the touch of kindness that He offers, and finally by the giving of His life so that all people would know that they were created by God to live out His love in communion with those around them.
“And I,” He says, “when I am lifted up, will draw all people to myself.” (John 12:32) When we are in communion with hHm, we will then be in communion with all others.
All of us know how hard it can be to like some folks, let alone love them. Truly, we may never like some of them, but as we give our lives through kindness towards other human beings, we may well discover what sort of friend Jesus is, and just what sort of friend He is making us to be.
It is the full measure of our humanity, yet we could never guess this one on our own, without a prompt from Him. For when Jesus says, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” (John 15:13) He is giving us a way to shape our lives as those who are in communion with Him. And then our lives will become a witness to God’s great love for all whom He has made, for all people who he is drawing to himself.
He who is the Living Word gives us this word, “I have said these things to you so that my joy may be in you, and that your joy may be complete.” (John 15:11). This is the joy that true friendship brings, for there is no better life than loving others as He has loved us.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D., is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry.
