What a joy and a mystery to be friends with Jesus! Through reading the Gospel stories, we can imagine what a friendship with Jesus might have been like for his first followers.
But today? How do we live friendship with this infinite, invisible deity today? We have been writing a series of articles about making connection with others. I can think of no connection more valuable, no Other more important, than our relationship with Jesus Christ. And yet I struggle.
I came to the Christian faith at age 15, a socially underdeveloped child. I tried to make friends at school in all the wrong ways and my overtures toward friendship backfired. I felt very alone.
On Jan. 10, 1971 I attended a youth group meeting at our church and the guest speaker, a radical convert to the Jesus Revolution (see the movie), said that if we didn’t have a friend in the world, Jesus would be our friend. That night, I asked Jesus to become my friend and the next day I walked home from school talking to God about parents and girls, subjects I had never been able to share with others. Friendship with Jesus became the foundation of my life.
That was 52 years ago. To use a common expression, a lot of water has gone under the bridge since then. I started at different times both a business and a church that failed. I experienced the loss of separation from close friends. I spent eight years writing a book that did not sell. There were seasons where I felt my Christian life was both unfruitful and unfulfilling and God seemed absent. Furthermore, I am keenly aware that my own disappointments were trivial compared to most people.
Where is God’s friendship for those who really suffer? At one point my wife told me about the latest research on “connecting”: describing how important it is for us to have someone in our life who we can count on, who “has our back.” I remember wondering, “Can we count on God to have our backs, to rescue us from our dilemmas?” What does friendship with Jesus really mean?
Scientists who study friendship often describe it in terms of answering a set of questions. What activities or experiences do you share? How much time do you spend in conversation and what do you talk about? Do you feel free to offer your views, your music, your jokes? Do you laugh together? Do you sense a mutual obligation, some kind of commitment to provide aid for one another? How do you treat one another? Do you sense (or give) affirmation, acceptance, openness, even risk? Do you touch each other and if so how? Our answers to these questions help us know who we identify as friends.
Recently I’ve started looking at this set of questions in light of my relationship with God. For example, what experiences or activities do I share with God? That is easy: everything. “What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear.”
I talked to God about girls and parents when I was a teenager and I talk to God about philosophy today.
Do we touch? I can’t always seem to count on that “goosebump” experience, but neither can I deny my periodic sense of God’s presence in the deepest parts of my soul.
How does God treat me? God has been with me through it all. God knows my worst and my best. I have been scolded by God, but much more have I been loved by God. Approval, acceptance, affirmation? No one loves me like God does. Furthermore, in contrast with any other relationship I have, God has shared everything for the whole of my life: every focus, every feeling, every failure.
I still struggle with that question of obligation. When my ministry is in trouble, will God rescue me? Is God obliged, as my friend, to help my life become fruitful or fulfilling? It is hard for me to look at this, but I think I am beginning to see God as a wise parent — an infinitely wise parent. A parent is a friend, but more than a friend. Parents will not rescue us when they know it will be best to let us fail. Parents are obliged to aid, but not necessarily to manufacture our success, at least the success we may want.
I am old enough now to periodically hear about high school friends who have died. I also hear a call inside, urging me to invest in friendship with Jesus, right now. Rekindle the love I had at first! It may not look exactly like it did 50 years ago. But who knows, it just might be glorious! Jesus calls us friends, he invites us into friendship. Will we respond?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D., is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.