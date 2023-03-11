What a joy and a mystery to be friends with Jesus! Through reading the Gospel stories, we can imagine what a friendship with Jesus might have been like for his first followers.

But today? How do we live friendship with this infinite, invisible deity today? We have been writing a series of articles about making connection with others. I can think of no connection more valuable, no Other more important, than our relationship with Jesus Christ. And yet I struggle.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?