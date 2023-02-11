King David declares that our God is a Father to the fatherless, Protector of widows. He sets the lonely in families. (Psalm 68:5-6).
This is an interesting pronouncement in today’s world of fractured family units. Less than half of children live in a traditional family household with two married parents on their first marriage. The variety of living arrangements which exists today is unprecedented.
Some view this as a sign of social progress when people no longer endure loveless marriages and where adults can pursue their own satisfaction unbound by marital convention. Yet statistics indicate that parenting outcomes are consistently best when a child is raised by both biological parents. How then does David’s Psalm 68 declaration of the character of God apply to our brave new world?
The Loneliness Project was a website created to post stories of people experiencing loneliness, so that individuals could see that their experience was not abnormal. The site sponsors hoped that this would encourage lonely people to persevere in life.
The stories were poignant. For example, one writer said, “Loneliness is feeling adrift and untethered, as if you could just blow away in a strong wind and no one would notice that you were gone.” (Apartment 288).
Another testified, “Loneliness is a sense that no one really sees me, that I don’t really matter, that I am unconnected, not understood, unknown.” (Apartment 258) In our electronic age, a third contributor declared, “Everyone always has something to do or somewhere to be and I am here watching it through a tiny screen.” (Apartment 220)
This loneliness was not God’s intent in creation. The first thing he declared as “not good” was that man should be alone. (Genesis 2:18) God created families as the primary antidote to loneliness. Broken family structure is at the root of our current epidemic of people feeling isolated and alone.
How should Christians react to this situation? First, we should tell our families, friends and neighbors that God is the God of enduring friendship. He is offering relationship with Himself to all who will accept His offer. In Revelation 3:16 God states that He stands at the door of our hearts and knocks. “If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with Me.”
The God of the universe wants to dine with us. 78 times in Scripture He promises that He will never leave us nor forsake us (e.g., Hebrews 13:5). These are tremendously comforting words, in a world of temporary relationships (inside families and without),
Second, modern believers must engender strong, lasting relationships with those we encounter. God has met our three most basic needs: love, significance and security. “We love because He first loved us.” (1 John 4:19) “God fulfills His purpose for me.” (Ps. 57:2) Our God is “a secure fortress.” (Proverbs 14:26) We must share those blessings with those we touch.
Everyone needs a friend. Our age has deified selfishness, but the Apostle Paul urges us to not “look out for your own interests but take an interest in others.” (Philippians 2:4)
Returning to Psalm 68, in our day, not everyone has a safe, secure, nurturing family, but Christians can extend the offer of such relationships in the family of God. We are adoptive children of God and can embrace our adoptive brothers and sisters. We can reach across the chasm of modern loneliness and welcome them into a world of trustworthiness, care and empathy. We can do this even in times when we are struggling with some degree of loneliness ourselves.
In fact, reaching out to others with kindness and encouragement is the very best antidote to our own struggles. Under the direction of God’s Spirit and with His power, we can become fathers to the fatherless, protectors of widows and family to the lonely.
Modern thought leaders talk of redefining the family, but if it is a changeable social construct, it is inherently unstable. Our mutual commitments last as long as they seem to serve our purposes, but the break-up of even these informal bonds are devastating.
The Bible also redefines family but this time as a permanent family brought about by God’s adoption of us. The unchangeableness of God guarantees that this family can endure in any circumstance. The Apostle Paul declares that nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus: not tribulation, persecution, famine, danger or even death (Rom. 8:39).
We believers must apply this balm to the broken hearts around us in our fragmented world. Truly the God of grace has set the lonely in families. It is up to us to make that a reality in our own little worlds. Will you join me in that endeavor?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.