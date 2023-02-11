King David declares that our God is a Father to the fatherless, Protector of widows. He sets the lonely in families. (Psalm 68:5-6).

This is an interesting pronouncement in today’s world of fractured family units. Less than half of children live in a traditional family household with two married parents on their first marriage. The variety of living arrangements which exists today is unprecedented.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?