RELIGION: God's mind on marriage

This month, my nephew will be marrying his soon-to-be wife.
Shortly after his birth, I started calling my nephew “my little Buddy.” Over time that was shortened to buddy, like the Christmas movie Elf. I helped him learn to skate using my old inline skates when he was young.
When he was around 8, he went with me and some college friends to sledding hill. Buddy made a snowball and threw it at one of my friends. They looked at me to ask, “What’s allowed?” And I said, “Just don’t hurt him.” They white-washed him in the snow.
He was 13, when my wife and I took him to the Pacific Ocean for the first time. We took him to the Atlantic Ocean a few years later. We got to watch him graduate from Marine Boot Camp in San Diego. To say the least, I’ve watched my nephew grow and become a man. Also, I have tried to impart wisdom to him as he will “... be joined to his wife; and they shall become one flesh.” (Genesis 2:24).
You’ve heard marriage statistics like half of all marriages end in divorce. I’m not sure that’s ever been confirmed, but it is a believed rumor that speaks to our society’s cavalier attitude towards marriage. When Jesus was asked about divorce, He quoted the above Genesis text and added they are no longer two but one, and what God has joined, let no man separate (Matthew 19:6). Ergo, our society’s irreverent attitude is not God’s mind on the subject.
What then is God’s meaning for a man and woman to be “joined?” In both accounts of the creation of humankind (Genesis 1:26-27 & 2:8, 18-25), the binary sexes are a feature of the created order and not part of the creative action (i.e., no copulation to create). This significant sexual differentiation is part of God’s creation. Like the rest of the creation story, there is complementarianism (light/darkness, day/night, land/sea, sun/moon, fish/birds, creature/human). The complementarity and uniqueness of the binary sexes are a holistic picture of the image of God.
This holistic picture is first seen through the macro lens of Genesis 1 and then again in the micro lens of Genesis 2. There is also a helpmate theme (2:18) to the second narrative. The male was created first (2:8), and the complementary nature of the creation of the female (2:22-23) rules out that the man was created androgynous. Instead, his created form anticipated the future creation of his counterpart. Therefore, the male and female bodies are elements of God’s created order and part of the image of God.
Returning to the helpmate theme (2:18), after the man is created (2:8), he is given work (2:15). The Lord, then speaks and brings attention to the fact that for the man to remain alone is not good for him (2:18 a). And the Lord will remedy this by making the man a supporter or helper [see Psalms 121:1] and one that corresponds to him. There is no sense of inferiority in the Hebrew text. The helper is not a servant but a partner or mate.
The helpmate narrative culminates with God fulfilling what He said He would do. By taking a rib from the man and fashioning a woman; then God brings her to the man. And in the first recorded speaking of the man (2:23), “This one is like me, and her name shall reflect the likeness and differences” (my paraphrase).
In 2:24, the narrator speaks again, and what he says is to the readers. This is because it wouldn’t have been possible for the man and woman to leave their parents. The application is for future couples. The conclusion of the creation story is because the woman has been created as the companion/supporter, a man will leave his parental environment and form a new environment united with his wife. The Hebrew text is not communicating a rejection of parents, but the emphasis is on the union of one man and one woman into a new unit.
There is a sexual wholeness in the final phrase (2:25); however, that is not the exhaustive meaning. This nakedness is contrasted with the nakedness of 3:7 as the result of sin. But that too is not the exhaustive meaning. The unashamed nakedness of 2:25 is a bond in which Adam and Eve were without disguise or pretense before each other. They stood there completely vulnerable, and nothing hidden. A couple’s coming together in marriage is the fulfillment of the Creator’s intention, and there we see God’s mind on the subject.