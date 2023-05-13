First, I want to say to all of you moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day!
Being a man, I will never know the blessing God has given to a woman in being a mom. However, I am forever grateful for the mom God gave me.
She married my dad when she was young and stayed married to him for 37 years until her death over 13 years ago. I miss my mom.
Of a truth, I would not be here today without my mom, carrying me for 40 weeks being sick the whole time. Being a good mom, she cared for me when I could not care for myself and was the one I wanted when I was sick or scared because of the bogeyman. She comforted and consoled me during those times.
In my memories of Mom, I remember how she loved to do laundry, going into my room picking up my clothes and even asking if I had any other dirty laundry, just so she could do a load. Mom wasn’t perfect though, for she disliked doing dishes greatly.
Mom was always the life of the party, not in the front, but loved being around people and people liked being around her because her personality was bubbly and welcoming. She knew everybody and kept up on everything.
Mom was crafty and creative making stuff and making do, sewing matching clothes for us kids. When we were young, she made dresses for my three sisters and pants, shirts, and ties for me. She crocheted mittens and hats in abundance for so many and later in life for missionaries to give away.
She learned how to do with little. Most of the time growing up, we did not have a lot of money and Mom managed to feed all six of us on $35 a week, sometimes less. Of course, $35 was a lot more back then, but it was much less than what most would spend on feeding a growing family of six.
Mom loved the holidays. She would plan and prepare, making the season appropriate candies, cookies, confections, and decorations too. After a great Thanksgiving meal and needing to go walk off all those turkey pounds, we would go Black Friday shopping, the earlier the better. We were given Christmas money to buy our Christmas presents which had to be promptly turned in for wrapping and opening on Christmas.
Mom thoroughly enjoyed shopping, going for hours on end and never dropping. This, for a young boy, was intolerable, but to this day I enjoy going ‘Black Friday’ shopping because of Mom and the memories.
As I look back, it wasn’t about money and presents. It was about a good time with Mom and the family. Mom gave me glorious memories of her and the family, and I continue the tradition of taking the family Black Friday shopping. Remembering the glory of your mom is good, but I would like you to reflect on the glory and goodness of God which is far greater.
God, when no one else knew you, carefully crafted you in your mom (Psalm 139:13-14). God, knowing you, gave you to your mom and all she is or was. God, from eternity past, knew your need. In a world, because of your sin (Romans 3:23), you will die (Romans 6:23), and death is far more serious than any bogeyman.
God is so good and compassionate that He created this world and everything in it that you might see Him and all His glory and acknowledge Him as God (Romans 1:20; 1 Timothy 2:3-6).
God, knowing that sin brings death, in love, offers eternal life.
John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
God did all the "shopping." He planned, prepared, and provided everything in salvation from sin, through Jesus Christ alone (John 14:6).
You deserve eternal death because of your sin. Instead, the Heavenly Father freely offers consolation and comfort through salvation in His Son, Jesus Christ, for “whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Jesus Christ is not dead but ever alive and able to continually care for you. Hebrews 13:5b–6. For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” So we may boldly say: “The Lord is my helper;I will not fear. What can man do to me?” Promising to do a complete good work in you. (Philippians 1:6)
The goodness of Mom is glorious, but the goodness of God is eternally infinitely greater. I am thankful that God has given moms such a marvelous opportunity and privilege to help their children see the glory of God!
Mom, thank you for being a good mom.
Shannon Siedschlag is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Montrose. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.