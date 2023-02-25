Back in 2001 Jim Collins wrote his bestselling book entitled “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don't” (Harper Collins), profiling 11 companies that had made the leap from good to great, and chronicling why good is the enemy of great.

Predictably, church leaders were soon gobbling up the book right alongside everyone else, implementing Collins’ strategies for moving their churches toward greatness.



