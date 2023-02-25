Back in 2001 Jim Collins wrote his bestselling book entitled “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don't” (Harper Collins), profiling 11 companies that had made the leap from good to great, and chronicling why good is the enemy of great.
Predictably, church leaders were soon gobbling up the book right alongside everyone else, implementing Collins’ strategies for moving their churches toward greatness.
Greatness is intoxicating. And religious institutions tend to parrot the cultural language of greatness, measuring themselves by all the same metrics used by business – bigger, faster, stronger, richer, most popular or famous. The idea is that if we are not great, then we have work to do.
Problem is that greatness isn’t easily sustainable. In less than a decade, only two of the 11 great companies that Collins profiled remained great according to Collins' criteria.
Books like Collins’ illustrate the principle that past results do not always predict future performance. Books like his also raise a question. Is greatness really the best goal for an organization, or a nation, or a business, or a church?
The prophet Micah doesn’t seem to think so. In fact, the teachings of Abrahamic religions are rather consistent on this point — that greatness is vastly overrated. In fact, rather than good being the enemy of the great, traditional faiths more often ponder and wrestle with the conundrum that greatness can often be the enemy of goodness.
In Micah’s day the Southern nation of Judah was under the thumb of the Assyrian Empire and the Northern kingdom of Israel was already swallowed up. Judah and Israel had demonstrated that they could not sustain greatness, but they remembered when they were great and wondered how to get that back again. Their first impulse as a religious people was to improve their religious performance. Make things bigger and better. But Micah insists that burnt offerings and rivers of oil are useless metrics when it is to goodness, not to greatness, that we are called.
“God has told you, O mortal, what is good,” Micah says (Micah 6:8). Goodness, not greatness, has been the metric of God’s desire from the very first moments of creation, when God saw everything that God had made and called it good.
But what does goodness look like? How is it measured?
The prophet says it begins with doing justice. That Hebrew word mishpat (justice) brings to mind a world that is fair and good for everyone because the world is intentionally set up to be that way. That’s why justice is something you have to do, and why the degree to which we are doing justice is an effective metric of goodness.
We can look around and see whether or not the way we have set things up is resulting in inclusion, fairness and goodness for everyone. Wherever it is not, doing justice, or setting things up a different way, will increase goodness. And goodness, not greatness, is what we are called to.
Micah says that true goodness is also the result of loving kindness. That Hebrew word “hesed”(kindness) connects to notions of mutuality and covenant. We love kindness, mercifulness, because we’ve learned that those qualities infuse the human community with the largesse, the adaptability, bendability and flexibility that absorb and diffuse human imperfection and create a safety net of basic goodness into which we and our neighbors can fall when our mistakes and imperfections, and the mistakes and imperfections of our neighbors, leave us vulnerable.
But that requires kindness. How much do we love kindness? It’s an effective metric of goodness. And good is great.
Lastly, being good means walking humbly with our God. This is more than simple modesty. It means acquiescing in our judgment of what is good, which is often an adaptation of bigger, faster, stronger, richer, greater that is so ingrained in us. Walking humbling with God is acquiescing in our judgment of what is good in order to pursue what God has told us is good; doing justice, loving kindness, walking humbly with God.
Church folks may recognize that doing justice, loving kindness, walking humbly with God are not the culturally prescribed metrics of a great church. What if, however, in the unlearning of the culturally prescribed metrics for being great we actually become good, discovering instead the divinely-prescribed metrics, measuring our success by our goodness, not our greatness, because good is great?
“God has told you, O mortal, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
The Rev. Kevin Young is pastor at First United Methodist Church of Montrose.