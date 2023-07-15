Matthew 25:40 is a beautiful statement of Jesus’ concern for the weak and the vulnerable. It is also a challenging exhortation for Christians to model the same concerns for others.
“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."
But, what exactly does Jesus mean by the “least of these”? Why does it matter? We are concluding our theme of “how not to be Christian.”
It is often assumed that “the least of these” are society’s poor and downtrodden, and that, by implication, Jesus would have us support any program (church, government, or otherwise) that aims to help hurting people.
Jesus in Matthew 25 is not preaching politically. He’s not “conservative” or “liberal.” He’s preaching Christian, and it has everything to do with how we treat other Christians whether churched or unchurched. And it has everything to do with how we treat others who do not believe the way we do, in anything.
Mother Teresa often quoted Matthew 25:40 to support her ministry to the poor. Her interpretation of the “least of these” did not mean that some humans are less valuable than others, as if there were a hierarchy of worth in being human, with some, such as the wealthy and self-sufficient, at the top, while others, such as poor or the materially and financially dependent, at the bottom.
A better translation of the “least of these” may be “however humble” (New English Bible). The least of the brothers and sisters of Jesus are those persons who are vulnerable.
Another way of looking at the “least of these” is presented by Kevin DeYoung, Ph.D., in an article “Loving the Least of These."
He writes that the “least of these” refers to other believers in need, specifically itinerant Christian teachers dependent on other Christians for hospitality and support.
His exact phrase is the “least of these of my brothers” (v. 40); other Christians. Those who belong to Christ and do His will are His brothers (Mark 3:35). DeYoung assures that God is not indifferent to the concerns of the poor and we cannot be either.
In Matthew 25, Jesus tells the disciples, “whoever receives you receives me, and whoever receives me receives He who sent me …. and the one who receives a righteous person because he is a righteous person will receive a righteous persons reward…”.
Jesus was sending His disciples out into the world to minister (vv. 5-15). They were to take no bag, staff or food, but were to count on the hospitality of others. They were to be vulnerable. Their success would depend on the kindness of others. And that kindness they received, Jesus received.
So, who are the righteous? Who did the disciples minister to? Are the righteous the Baptists, Catholics, or Assembly of God folks? Those who hang out at the country club? Did the disciples minister to only those who believed like they did; folks they knew from the neighborhood, people “just like them”? Not! They preached to believers and nonbelievers alike; people different from us; and people from “outside of the hood."
There is a belief that every person and country will be judged on how we cared for “the least among us.” Maybe so, and I think rightfully so. Matthew 25:32 talks of the sheep having their names written in the Book of Life and the goats would not. But who among us are sheep and who are the goats?
Matthew (25:35-6) explains that the sheep are those who provided food, drink, clothing, visited the sick and those in prison. So do we only care for the sheep and not the goats?
“Brothers and sisters of mine” primarily means Christians, according to the editor in chief of an article on the “Meaning of Matthew 25:40.”
But he also says there is a sense that Jesus is teaching that there are nonbelievers, and different believers in need as well and they deserve our kindness and support too. It might be offering “water, food, shelter, and a visit” to others besides “our kind." Perhaps it is that very kindness that leads others to Christ. Amen?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.