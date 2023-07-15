Matthew 25:40 is a beautiful statement of Jesus’ concern for the weak and the vulnerable. It is also a challenging exhortation for Christians to model the same concerns for others.

“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me."



