We are writing a series of articles about “conflict resolution.” We are coming on Holy Week. What an interesting combination!
The people surrounding Jesus faced many conflicts. International conflict – Israel was mercilessly exploited by Rome. Denominational conflict – The Jewish people had splintered into hostile factions. Interpersonal conflicts – within the followers of Jesus there were “discussions” about who was favored.
Or think about the conflicts within Peter’s soul.
So I ask, what does Jesus, in this context, teach us about conflict resolution through his life and teachings during Holy Week?
First, with regards to the political-religious authorities, Jesus manifested the truth. He did not simply speak the truth. He demonstrated it through His actions. He staged a march into the local capital city announcing that He was the true king (Matthew 21:1-11). He entered the headquarters of the Jewish religion and overturned the tables, openly confronting the corruption (Matthew 21:12; 22). He played games with a Roman coin, offering a thinly veiled condemnation of the Imperial tax system (Matthew 22:15-22). Then He criticized the religious leaders, issuing a set of “woes” and calling them snakes and vipers (Matthew 23:13-36).
This does not seem like conflict resolution, does it? It appears more like conflict escalation (see Matthew 26:14-16).
Notice though – Jesus did not mobilize a Zealot army (see Matthew 26:50-54). He did not form an isolationist Essene commune. He did not try to compromise with the Romans as did the Sadducees.
His approach to systemic conflicts was to expose their brokenness face-to-face but non-violently, creatively. Those in charge would rather the sins of their system not be noticed.
Thus, with regard to corrupt political-religious authorities we, like Jesus, must recognize the need at times for drawing attention to the brokenness of the system. This is neither disrespect nor disobedience, but a necessary step toward conflict resolution.
Second, with regard to His own inner circle, Jesus modeled humble service at the Last Supper. Jesus took off His outer clothing, wrapped a towel around His waist, and began to wash the feet of His disciples like a slave would.
After He had finished — and after navigating their shock — Jesus gets to His point. “Do you understand what I have done for you?” He asks. “Now that I, your Lord and teacher, have washed your feet, you should wash one another’s feet” (John 13:14).
The followers of Jesus came from a wide range of backgrounds. There were those who sympathized with Rome and others who hated Rome. They had been fussing about who would get the seat of honor when Jesus came into His kingdom. There were some pretty strong personalities in this group.
Jesus simply takes the role of a slave and does the dirty work. He states, “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you” (John 13:15). There is nothing like persistent, humble service to soothe the wounds of interpersonal conflict and nudge a group closer to reconciliation.
Finally, with regard to the cosmic forces of sin, Satan, and death, Jesus mediated salvation through His death. We find the Good Friday story in all the Gospels: phony trials, nailing to the cross, mockery, the sky growing dark, it is finished.
The meaning of Christ’s death is explained in the epistles. Philippians 2:5-11 reinforces what we have already learned from His Last Supper, “In your relationships with one another, have the same attitude of mind Christ Jesus had . . . taking the very nature of a servant . . . He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to death — even death on a cross.”
Christ also died on our behalf, forgiving our sins and paving the way for full acceptance with God. Private sins and systemic sin were absorbed by Christ on the cross. “He Himself bore our sins in His body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; ‘by His wounds you have been healed’” (1 Peter 2:24).
The cross was also a victory over our enemies. Colossians states, “And having disarmed the powers and authorities, He made a public spectacle of them, triumphing over them by the cross.” (Colossians 2:15) The death of Christ made way for our conflict with God to be resolved, the pathway for our conflicts with sin to be changed to righteousness, our battle with the enemy to be won, and a model for our treatment of others.
So what does Jesus teach us in Holy Week about conflict resolution? With regard to corrupt authorities, it is good to manifest truth, even if it heightens conflict. With regards to our peers it is good to serve the least. Finally, we can rejoice because through Christ’s death we are reconciled with God and much more.
